Beyond the Gates premiere date, cast and everything else we about the new CBS soap

Beyond the Gates will be the newest soap on CBS airwaves in just a couple of months.

Last spring, it was revealed that the network had greenlit Beyond the Gates to premiere in 2025.

Soon after, CBS announced that The Talk would end after 15 seasons in December.

The news led soap fans to believe Beyond the Gates would premiere in January, after the holiday season.

Since then, we have learned more about the first-ever-hour Black daytime drama and the first new soap in 25 years.

Let’s take a look at what we know so far about Beyond the Gates.

Beyond the Gates cast

This week, the final cast list for Beyond the Gates was announced. According to Deadline, Clifton Davis has been cast as Vernon Dupree, the family patriarch on the show. As The World Turns, alum Tamara Tunie plays Vernon’s wife, Anita.

The Dupree family also consists of Dr. Nicole Dupree Richardson, played by Daphnee Duplaix, and Dani Dupree, played by The Bold and the Beautiful alum Karla Mosley.

Lauren Buglioli signed on to play Dani and Daphnee’s best friend, Vanessa McBride, who is a real estate mogul. Alex Alegria joins the show as Tomas “Tom” Navarro, a young, confident attorney looking to make a name for himself.

Timon Durrett stars as Bill Hamilton, Dani’s attorney ex-husband with a high-powered law firm. Arielle Prepetit stars as Naomi Hamilton Hawthorne, the oldest daughter of Dani and Bill. Naomi is married to robbery/homicide detective Jacob Hawthorne, played by Jibre Hordges.

Days of our Lives alum Mike Manning will play Bradley “Smitty” Smith, the husband of a congressman, Martin Richardson, played by Brandon Claybon. Jen Jacob joins the show as Ashley, Naomi’s best friend, who is dating Derek Baldwin, a firefighter who happens to be Jacob’s best friend.

What is Beyond the Gates?

A synopsis for Beyond the Gates via TV Insider reads, “At the center of this community are the Duprees, a powerful and prestigious multi-generational family that is the very definition of Black royalty,” the logline continues. “But behind these pristine walls and lush, manicured gardens are juicy secrets and scandals waiting to be uncovered. And those that live outside these gates are watching closely. These are the places where our characters live, love, work, and play. Those who have ‘made it’ and those who haven’t are all trying to navigate life… and some with more grace than others.”

Instead of filming in Los Angeles at Television City like The Young and the Restless and The Bold and the Beautiful, Beyond the Gates will film at Assembly Studios in Doraville, Atlanta, Georgia. Filming for Beyond the Gates is slated to begin in November, which means a premiere date should be announced soon.

It wouldn’t be surprising if the new soap premiered during February sweeps, but keep checking back with Monsters and Critics for more details.

Beyond the Gates premieres on CBS in 2025.