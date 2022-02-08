Days of our Lives fans will be waiting quite a while before the soap opera is back on the air. Pic credit: NBC

When will Days of our Lives return with new episodes?

That’s the question on fans’ minds now since the hit NBC soap opera has been preempted for a few days.

The 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing is in full swing. While it’s exciting for Olympic enthusiasts, it does mean an altered schedule for Days.

Yes, since NBC is home is to the Olympics, Days of our Lives, and other shows get bumped to accommodate the special programming.

So, let’s take a look and just how long Days fans will have to wait until new episodes are back on the airwaves.

Like with the Summer 2021 Olympics in Tokyo, the hit daytime drama will be preempted for the entire run of the special event. It’s a little over two-week hiatus.

Days of our Lives returns on Monday, February 21, with brand new episodes. Alison Sweeney (Sami), Lucas (Bryan Dattilo), and EJ (Dan Feuerriegel) shared a new promo video to announce the return date.

The video kicks off with Sami asking if fans want to hear what’s coming up on Days. Lucas pops up and says “plenty of this” before pulling Sami in for a kiss.

Not one to be outdone, EJ arrives declaring “or plenty of this” before laying a passionate kiss on Sami while Lucas looks at them. The footage ends with Sami sharing, “it sounds good to me.”

The promo video is, of course, is a play on the current drama going down on the show. EJ has been framed for kidnapping Sami and sentenced to years in prison. Lucas and Sami left town together, unaware that Lucas was really the mastermind behind her kidnapping.

What can Days fans expect when the soap opera returns?

There wasn’t a major cliff-hanger heading into the hiatus. However, a couple of significant things did occur, which will lead to entertaining storylines when Days of our Lives returns.

Lani (Sal Stowers) learned TR (William Christian) is her biological father. The fallout from the news will impact not only Lani but Paulina (Jackée Harry), Abe (James Reynolds), and Chanel (Raven Bowens) too.

Thanks to possessed Johnny (Carson Boatman), Gabi (Camila Banus) thinks that Jake (Brandon Barash) betrayed her. Their relationship faces a huge setback because of JoDevil.

Craig (Kevin Spirtas) finally came clean about his secret to Nancy (Patrika Darbo) and Chloe (Nadia Bjorlin). The aftermath of his lie blows up his marriage and family.

Over on the DiMera island, Kristen (Stacy Haiduk) has Abigail (Marci Miller), Steve (Stephen Nichols), Kayla (Mary Beth Evans), and Sarah (Linsey Godfrey) captive there. It won’t be long before the captors discover they are not alone.

All of that, plus someone has got to figure out what’s really going on with Johnny. Tripp (Lucas Adams) plans to propose to Allie (Lindsay Arnold), and Nicole (Arianne Zucker) vows to prove Ava (Tamara Braun) framed Rafe (Galen Gering).

So much for fans to look forward to when Days of our Lives returns on Monday, February 21 on NBC.

Days of our Lives airs weekdays on NBC.