Days of our Lives spoilers: Is Alison Sweeney returning as Sami Brady?

The last time Days fans saw Sami she was leaving Salem with Lucas. Pic credit: NBC

Days of our Lives spoilers tease that Alison Sweeney and Sami Brady may be headed back to the NBC soap opera sooner than fans think.

It’s no secret that Alison loves playing Sami, and Days fans love to see them both on-screen. When Alison decided to leave the daytime drama in 2014, she promised Sami was not gone for good.

The actress has been true to her word. Alison has reprised the role of Sami off and on since 2015 for brief stints.

Is Alison Sweeney returning as Sami Brady on Days of our Lives?

Thanks to a recent social media message from the actress, Sami will soon be back on the canvas. Alison shared a couple of Instagram stories that have given Days of our Lives fans reason to celebrate.

One photo features Alison doing costar Arianne Zucker’s (Nicole) hair on the Days of our Lives set in the make-up room. Alison captioned the picture, “We can’t even pose for a photo without cracking each other up.”

The other Instagram story shows several images of Alison and Nicole having a great time together in the make-up room. Sami and Nicole may be enemies, but Alison and Ari have the best times together.

Pic credit: @alisweeney/Instagram

News Sami will be back soon shouldn’t surprise anyone. After all, EJ (Dan Feuerriegel) has been sent to prison for kidnapping Sami when Lucas (Bryan Dattilo) is the real culprit. The truth about that has to come out soon.

Plus, Johnny (Carson Boatman) is possessed by the devil, but no one knows it yet. Johnny will certainly need both his parents to help him escape the devil’s evil clutches.

Since Days films so far in advance, Sami likely won’t be on-screen until later this spring.

Will Alison return to Days full-time?

While Alison is happy popping in and out of Salem, the actress has no desire to return to the soap opera full time. In a recent interview with People magazine, Alison admitted she is far too busy producing and acting on other projects to be on Days exclusively.

The talented actress has become a staple on the Hallmark channel. Not only does Alison act in several movies a year for the network, but she also produces and develops content for them.

Alison is currently appearing alongside Autumn Reaser and Lacey Chabert in the trilogy, The Wedding Veil. The first part, The Wedding Veil premiered in January 2022, with The Wedding Veil Unveiled airing on Saturday, February 12 at 8/7c on Hallmark and The Wedding Veil Legacy, airing on Saturday, February 19 at 8/7c on Hallmark.

There is good news for Sami fans. Alison Sweeney has been spotted back on set filming new scenes for the hit daytime drama.

Days of our Lives airs weekdays on NBC.