What happened to Jack on The Young and the Restless? Peter Bergman’s sudden absence explained

Jack’s abrupt business trip took Y&R fans by surprise, but there’s a good reason for it. Pic credit: CBS

What happened to Jack on The Young and the Restless? That’s the question Y&R fans are asking after the character was abruptly written off the canvas amid a hot-button storyline.

For weeks the hit CBS soap opera set the stage for a Jack (Peter Bergman) and Phyllis (Michelle Stafford) reunion. Even while Phyllis was dating Nick (Joshua Morrow), she and Jack danced around their feelings for each other.

Once Nick and Phyllis called it quits, Jack pumped the brakes on romance for the sake of keeping his friendship with Phyllis intact. As the holidays approached, it seemed Jack and Phyllis just might give romance another chance.

Then, Jack suddenly left town, and it was a move that had viewers of the CBS daytime drama scratching their heads.

What happened to Jack on The Young and the Restless?

Last week, Lauren (Tracey E. Bregman) informed Phyllis that Jack had left town for Jabot business. Phyllis, of course, thought Jack decided to take a trip because she turned down his invitation to spend Christmas with the Abbott family.

The two ladies were stunned when Lauren received a text from Jack that his business dealings would keep him away from Genoa City for weeks. While Y&R fans were shocked to discover Jack will be MIA for a while, it turns out his absence was necessary and not for storyline purposes.

Why did Peter Bergman leave Y&R?

There is good and bad news regarding why Jack had to be written out of the hit soap opera.

According to Saops.com, actor Peter Bergman was recently diagnosed with a detached retina. Vision issues led Peter to seek medical attention while on a family trip, but the actor opted to have surgery once he returned home to Los Angeles.

The surgery went well. However, the recovery process is lengthy and requires Peter to be off work for weeks.

Thankfully, Peter is on the mend and was on hand for The Young and the Restless holiday party. The actor returned to work in the New Year, which means Y&R fans can expect Jack back on-screen sometime in February.

Peter is the second actor on the CBS daytime drama to suffer from a detached retina. Last year, Mishael Morgan (Amanda) also had the same condition. Due to her storyline, though, Amanda was temporarily recast with actress Karla Mosley.

Jack may be off-screen, but there is plenty of juicy drama to keep The Young and the Restless viewers hooked to their TV screens.

After all, a new love triangle is exploding in the form of Chelsea (Melissa Claire Egan), Adam (Mark Grossman), and Sally (Courtney Hope). Plus, Y&R spoilers tease Billy (Jason Thompson) and Lily’s (Christel Khalil) plot to get revenge on Adam and Victor (Eric Braeden) heats up too.

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.