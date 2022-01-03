The Young and the Restless spoilers: Chelsea and Sally clash over Adam, and Chloe issues a stern warning

Adam has become one popular man in Genoa City. Pic credit: CBS

The Young and the Restless spoilers for the hit CBS soap opera tease that a love triangle explodes as the New Year kicks off with some major fireworks.

It could be out with the old and in with the new for one Genoa City resident who has two women fighting for his heart. Times have certainly changed for Adam (Mark Grossman), who at one point was considered the town pariah. Now Adam finds himself the object of two women’s affections.

Chloe delivers a message to Adam

In the latest Y&R preview video, Chloe (Elizabeth Hendrickson) has a stern talk with Adam regarding Sally (Courtney Hope) and Chelsea (Melissa Claire Egan). Chloe implores Adam to stay away from the two ladies.

Not only does Chloe want Adam to steer clear of Chelsea and Sally for his own good, but the good of Newman Media too. Chloe makes it clear to Adam that Sally and Chelsea are a ticking time bomb.

Sally and Chelsea stand their ground

The Young and the Restless spoilers tease that Chelsea finds Adam and Sally in a compromising position. Thanks to the newest promo video, Y&R fans have a better idea of what that means and how it sets Chelsea off.

After warning Adam his little love triangle is about to blow up, Chloe tries to have a rational talk with Sally. Unfortunately rational and Sally don’t go hand in hand. The fiery redhead confirms to Chloe there is a rivalry between Sally and Chelsea brewing.

Sally and Chelsea end up in a heated exchange over Adam. Chelsea blurts out that Adam made it clear that he’s not interested in Sally romantically.

However, Chelsea just might be in for a rude awakening. In a previous promo video for the CBS daytime drama, Chelsea questions Adam about his relationship with Sally.

It turns out she puts him in the hot seat regarding his feelings for Sally. Chelsea tells Adam that Sally doesn’t deserve him, but Adam responds by telling Chelsea to let go of the past and move on.

Adam’s words send Chelsea into a panic. She demands to know if Adam is falling for Sally. The answer probably won’t be what Chelsea wants to hear, but it will certainly make for some juicy entertainment for Y&R fans.

One thing is for sure – This love triangle is only just beginning. There’s no way that either Chelsea or Sally will back down from the fight to win Adam’s heart.

Who do you think Adam should be with, Sally or Chelsea?

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.