The Young and the Restless spoilers for next week: Chelsea plots and Billy gets one up on Adam

The Young and the Restless spoilers for next week’s episodes of the CBS soap tease that it’s more of the same where rivalries are concerned.

A new year doesn’t bring a clean slate for the people of Genoa City.

Next week will be full of drama, from devious plans to missed love connections.

Chelsea wants Sally gone

Even though she has said she knows things are over with Adam (Mark Grossman), Chelsea (Melissa Claire Egan) isn’t giving up hope. She wants to reunite her family, and Sally (Courtney Hope) is in the way.

The Young and the Restless spoilers tease that Chelsea will find Adam and the fiery redhead in a compromising position. That will light a fire under her regarding what to do about Sally. Anything is possible when she gets an idea, especially when it comes to protecting the possibility of a reunion with Adam. Chelsea is unpredictable, and Sally should be concerned.

Meanwhile, Adam gets a warning from Chloe (Elizabeth Hendrickson). Presumably, it’s about her best friend, but at this point, everyone is aware that Chelsea isn’t too happy about Sally anyway.

Billy gets one up on Adam

The feud between Billy (Jason Thompson) and Adam has heated up. With Billy acting like he is back to his destructive ways, he has the Newman son fooled.

Victoria (Amelia Heinle) knows Billy all too well, and she isn’t falling for his tricks. Will it be about Billy’s plan or something else when she and Lily (Christel Khalil) butt heads?

Either way, Billy gains ground in his feud with Adam, but that doesn’t mean it’s over. Adam will strike back, and it will be bigger than before.

Chance opens up to Abby

Since returning to Genoa City, Chance (Conner Floyd) hasn’t been himself. Something is missing, and it has people worried.

Mid-week, Chance will sit down with Abby (Melissa Ordway), letting her in about what’s been going on. It will be a refreshing take on their marriage, but it may not be the news she or anyone else wants to hear.

Look for Rey (Jordi Vilasuso) to help Chance out. They say it takes a village, and Genoa City will be there to help rally behind Chance as he deals with the hands he was dealt.

