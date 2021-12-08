Chance is back with a new face and Y&R fans want to know more about him. Pic credit: CBS

Who is the new Chance on The Young and the Restless? That’s the question Y&R fans are asking now that Abby’s (Melissa Ordway) is back from the dead and his top-secret mission.

The role of Chance was last played by Donny Boaz, who was fired from the CBS soap opera last winter. Donny’s final airdate was in February, with Chance being sent off on a mission.

After months of being MIA and an explosion that led many Genoa City residents to believe he was dead, Chance is back on the canvas. Let’s take a look at the new actor playing the role of Chance.

Who is the new Chance on Y&R?

Conner Floyd is the new Chance on Y&R. The hunky heartthrob grew up in Austin, Texas, playing football. Connor played college football at the University of Tulsa in Oklahoma. After graduation, Connor made the move to Los Angeles to pursue his dream of acting.

Playing Chance is the actor’s first forte into the soap opera world. The Texas native has several acting credits to his name, including short films and television miniseries.

Thanks to his Instagram feed, The Young and the Restless fans know that Connor is a taken man. Connor is currently in a relationship with entrepreneur Carly Frei, the sister of actress Chelsea Frei from The Moodys and Dollface fame.

Connor talks first days at The Young and the Restless

While Connor is certainly used to working in the independent film genre, he’s excited to be working in a new realm of the acting world.

Get our The Young and the Restless newsletter!

In a recent interview with Soap Opera Digest, Connor opened about joining such an iconic show.

“My first couple of days were with Melissa, and she’s basically been my on-set mom, introducing me to everyone, giving me the [rundown] on how things work, and helping me with my lines. She’s been a great partner to have in this whole thing. The fact that I can roll in off the street and be made to feel at home is phenomenal and everything you want in a job. I’m excited to be around all of this talent and soak up as much as I can from these savvy vets,” he shared with the magazine.

Melissa has been sharing photos of her time on set with Connor via social media too. Plus, she introduced Connor to Y&R fans on the show’s official Instagram account.

Connor Floyd is the new Chance on The Young and the Restless. It’s never easy to see a new actor in a role, but hopefully, Y&R fans will be open to Connor as Chance. After all, viewers spent months demanding the character return to the show.

What are your first impressions of Connor as Chance?

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.