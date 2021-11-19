Conner Floyd on The Young and the Restless: Who is the new Chance on Y&R?

Conner takes over the role of Chance from Donny Boaz who was fired at the end of last year. Pic credit: @connergfloyd/Instagram

Connor Floyd on The Young and the Restless has fans buzzing with the question, who is the new Chance on Y&R?

It’s been months since Donny Boaz vacated the role of Chance Chancellor. Last February, Donny announced he was fired from The Young and the Restless.

Chance suddenly took a top-secret mission, despite being newly married to Abby (Melissa Ordway). They also had just started the surrogacy process, which Chance was MIA for entirely.

Y&R fans have been anxiously awaiting the return of Chance. The recent storyline of Chance being presumed dead has become too much for viewers.

It’s time for Chance to be back on-screen. Thankfully that’s about to happen very soon, like next week.

The new Chance on Y&R is Connor Floyd

Connor Floyd is the new Chance on The Young and the Restless. The talented actor has been featured in TV shows My Girlfriend Is Back and Holy Sh**, Mary!

TV movies A Kiss on Candy Cane Lane and Malicious Motives are also listed as his credits. Connor has a slew of short films on his acting resumes too. Along with acting, Connor is a talented writer who wrote several of the short films he appeared in too.

Appearing as Chance on Y&R is Connor’s first forte into the soap opera world. Connor used Instagram to express his excitement over joining such a historic show.

“Beyond pumped to be a part of such a historic show and such an incredible cast. Can’t thank @cbstv and @youngandrestlesscbs enough for the opportunity. See y’all in Genoa City #LFG,” he wrote.

While Connor has an Instagram, the actor isn’t very active on it. Based on his social media account, it appears Connor is not single, but the question is if he has a girlfriend or a wife.

Melissa Ordway celebrates Connor Floyd as Chance on The Young and the Restless

Thanks to some behind-the-scenes photos from the CBS set, Connor as Chance was revealed much sooner than the show would have liked.

Melissa shared an Instagram Story with her new on-screen husband.

Plus, Amelia Heinle (Victoria) shared a now-deleted post from her on set with the sign Welcome Home Chance in the background.

Once the news was officially out, Melissa took to Instagram to reveal Chance was alive. They certainly do make a cute on-screen couple.

The new Chance on The Young and the Restless is Connor Floyd. It is always an adjustment to see a new actor in a role, but the simple fact is Donny Boaz is gone, and Conner is here. So, keep an open mind.

