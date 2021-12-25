The Young and the Restless spoilers: Sally propositions Adam, Devon baffles Abby, and Victoria’s on to Billy

Devon’s decision will impact his friendship with Abby and Chance forever. Pic credit: CBS

The Young and the Restless spoilers tease the New Year brings a slew of drama and unexpected revelations to Genoa City.

As the holiday festivities wind down, the hit CBS soap opera ramps up the drama, scheming, and a little hope for romance. A friendship in jeopardy, while old flames face off as the clock winds down on 2021.

Remember, it’s a short week for the daytime drama. Y&R is preempted on Friday, December 31, due to CBS sports coverage.

Sally won’t give up on Adam romance

The latest preview video for the CBS show features Sally (Courtney Hope) talking to Adam (Mark Grossman) about his New Year’s Eve plans. At Society, Sally reminds Adam of her proposition for them to spend the night together.

Sally informs Adam they can simply hang out and do nothing to ring in the New Year. Adam isn’t opposed to the idea. However, he needs Sally to clarify what do nothing means to her.

It seems Adam is one hot commodity for the special night. The Young and the Restless spoilers reveal that Chelsea (Melissa Claire Egan) confesses to Adam as the year ends.

Abby is left stunned at Devon’s request

Thanks to a bit of nudging from Amanda (Mishael Morgan) and Nate (Sean Dominic), Devon (Bryton James) makes a decision about baby Dominic. No, he’s not just looking for a little more time with the little one either.

In the video, with Chance (Conner Floyd) by her side Abby (Melissa Ordway) asks Devon if he is asking for shared custody of Dominic. Devon leaves his friends shook when he replies, “practically speaking, yes.”

The news will forever alter the bond that Abby, Devon, and Chance once shared. Y&R viewers can expect a heated baby battle to begin in 2022.

Victoria calls out Billy

While Adam and Victor (Eric Braeden) are totally buying Billy’s (Jason Thompson) downward spiral act, Victoria (Amelia Heinle) is not.

Victoria knows her ex too well to believe he’s out of control again. She calls him out by demanding to know if he really expects her to stay silent as Billy sets up her father and brother.

Billy will need to come up with a way to convince Victoria to keep quiet, or his master plan will fall apart. The Young and the Restless spoilers also teased Billy and Lily (Christel Khalil) are forced to make a risky move next week.

All bets are on that move occurring because of Billy and Victoria’s little chat.

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.