Trevor St. John talks joining The Young and the Restless, teases what’s next for Tucker McCall

Trevor St. John has opened up about joining The Young and the Restless and teased what’s next for his new alter ego.

The One Life to Live alum made his debut as a recast for Tucker McCall last week.

Tucker has returned to Genoa City after nearly a decade away.

The character has come back with several secrets, one of which has to do with Diane (Susan Walters).

That, along with his many ties to the town, including his son Devon (Bryton James), makes Tucker’s sudden return quite intriguing for Y&R fans.

Following his premiere on the hit CBS soap opera, Trevor dished his new gig and his return to daytime.

Trevor St. John talks joining The Young and the Restless

The last time daytime viewers saw Trevor was in 2013 when he played Victor on OLTL. Ironically, 2013 was the last time Tucker was in Genoa City, but the character was played then by Days of our Lives star Stephen Nichols.

Trevor spoke to Soap Opera Digest regarding his newest role, revealing that he was surprised, shocked, and flattered to get the call for The Young and the Restless.

The actor has spent his time away from daytime working on various primetime shows like The Fosters and Roswell, New Mexico. Trevor didn’t hold back sharing that the pace of the soap opera genre was an adjustment for him after so many years away.

Thankfully Peter Bergman (Jack) helped ease his nerves during a chance encounter when Trevor was visiting the set.

“He told me how happy he was that I was doing the role, and without being condescending or self-aggrandizing, generously offered his insights into how to navigate the gig,” Trevor shared with the magazine.

Peter wasn’t the only welcoming face. Trevor admitted the entire cast and crew were so welcoming, which makes for a fun, positive environment.

What’s next for Tucker McCall on Y&R?

While The Young and the Restless viewers watch to see what Tucker has up his sleeve, Trevor has given them something to ponder.

During an interview with Michael Fairman TV, Trevor had a little message for fans.

“In general, I think you’d better strap in,” Trevor spilled.

There’s no question that Tucker’s back to stir up trouble and not just for Diane. Tucker wasted no time looking for his former flame Ashley (Eileen Davidson). Plus, it’s a safe bet Tucker has something to do with Audra (Zuleyka Silver) and her interest in helping take Winters-Chancellor public.

November sweeps are coming, so Y&R fans should expect some Tucker bombshells then. It’s no coincidence the character returned ahead of sweeps month.

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.