The Young and the Restless spoilers for next week: Tucker makes waves, Chelsea schemes, and Abby worries

Abby gets quite a shock on Y&R. Pic credit: CBS

The Young and the Restless spoilers for next week’s episodes of the hit CBS soap opera tease drama, drama, and more drama in Genoa City.

November sweeps are right around the corner, and that means Y&R is gearing up for it.

Next week will focus heavily on Kyle (Michael Mealor) and Summer (Allison Lanier).

In true soap opera fashion, things will not go smoothly, especially when an unexpected guest makes a grand entrance.

The return of Tucker McCall (Trevor St. John) and Chelsea’s (Melissa Claire Egan) newfound obsession with Johnny (Paxton Mishkind) are also pivotal storylines.

Let’s see what else is going down on the hit daytime drama next week.

Tucker shakes things up in Genoa City

The news that Tucker’s back spreads throughout town quickly. Victor (Eric Braeden) wastes no time reigniting his old feud with Tucker, while Jack (Peter Bergman) becomes fiercely protective of his family.

Diane (Susan Walters) and Tucker’s alliance begins to crumble, putting her in a tough position. Things look bleak for Diane until Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) and Phyllis (Michelle Stafford) are busted trying to take Diane down.

Get our The Young and the Restless newsletter!

Perhaps Phyllis and Nikki can find a way to get Tucker to help them out in their quest.

There is one person happy to see Tucker back in town, his son Devon (Bryton James). They have a heartwarming reunion that also leads to some business dealings.

Chelsea won’t give up

This week, Johnny learned that Chelsea (Melissa Claire Egan) was his biological mom. Johnny rebuffed her, but Chelsea won’t back down.

Chelsea comes up with the scheme to make headway with Johnny, but it backfires badly. Adam (Mark Grossman) and Billy (Jason Thompson) will both be upset with her.

They each told her to be patient. However, Chelsea did what she wanted and will now have to face the music.

All signs point to Chelsea involving Connor (Judah Mackey) in her latest scheme, which would explain why Adam gets upset with her.

Other Y&R tidbits

Elsewhere in Genoa City, Abby (Melissa Ordway), a run-in with Tucker leaves her shaken to her core. The mounting tension in her marriage to Chance (Conner Floyd) doesn’t help put her at ease.

Nate (Sean Dominic) and Victoria (Amelia Heinle) take the next step in their plan to have Newman Enterprises acquire Chancellor-Winters once the company goes public. Meanwhile, Devon makes a new hire at the company.

Over with Noah (Rory Gibson), his past is about to catch up with him in the form of Audra (Zuleyka Silver). It turns out these two have some history.

Who’s ready for another exciting week of the hit daytime drama?

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.