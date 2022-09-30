The Young and the Restless star Mishael Morgan taking a ‘step back’ from soap opera

Mishael clarifies her Y&R status months after Daytime Emmy win. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

The Young and the Restless star Mishael Morgan has revealed she has taken a step back from the hit CBS soap opera but is not gone for good.

Three years after returning to Y&R, this time as Amanda Sinclair, Mishael has been dropped to recurring status with the show.

The news comes as Amanda has been off-screen dealing with her ailing mother, Naya (Ptosha Storey).

For weeks the rumor mill has been buzzing that the actress was exiting the show, months after her historic Daytime Emmy win.

Eagled-eyed The Young and the Restless fans recently noticed Mishael was missing from the opening credits, kicking off speculation she was done with the daytime drama.

Mishael has finally broken her silence and has reassured The Young and the Restless fans that things are not as they appear.

Y&R star Mishael Morgan sets the record straight on her contract status

Taking to Instagram, Mishael shared a video admitting that she’s no longer on contract with the soap opera, but it was her choice. And no, it has nothing to do with her winning the Daytime Emmy Award in June.

Mishael started by saying she was back at the show filming new scenes. She also acknowledged the comments about no longer being part of the opening credits.

“I wanted everyone to know that it was my decision. I decided, actually back in December, that I wanted to take a bit of a step back from the show,” she expressed. “I just feel like at this point in my life and at this point in my career, I wanted to mix things up a little bit.”

The actress went on to gush about The Young and the Restless admitting the show will always be home to her, calling everyone at the show family. Mishael also gave a shout-out to all the Y&R fans who have supported her during her time on the soap opera.

It’s not a goodbye for Mishael, who promised viewers will still see her in Genoa City.

The Young and the Restless stars react to Mishael Morgan’s news

The comments section of Mishael’s post was flooded with reactions to her exciting news. A couple of her costars popped up to express their love and excitement for Mishael’s future.

Tracey E. Bregman (Lauren) sent Mishael lots of love, while Elizabeth Hendrickson (Chloe) gave her words of encouragement.

Michelle Stafford (Phyllis) took to her own Instagram page to praise Mishael and their friendship. She also shared her excitement for what’s coming for Mishael before Michelle revealed just how much her pal means to her.

As for what comes next for Amanda, especially regarding her romance with Devon (Bryton James), Y&R fans will have to keep watching to find out.

What do you think about Mishael’s decision to be recurring on the hit soap opera?

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.