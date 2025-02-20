TJ on General Hospital: Did Tajh Bellow hint at GH exit?

It seems like forever since General Hospital viewers have seen TJ (Tajh Bellow) on screen.

After things went downhill between him and Molly (Kristen Vaganos) following the tragic loss of their daughter, the doctor seemingly vanished into a black hole.

Their domestic partnership ended, and Molly lives with Alexis (Nancy Lee Grahn). As she moves on with her life, TJ has no path forward.

His disappearance is strange because there has been so much filmed at the hospital, especially with Michael’s (Chad Duell) burns and Cyrus (Jeff Kober) still killing people with digitalis.

It seems the show has put Lucas (Van Hansis) and Isaiah (Sawandi Wilson) in the forefront, leading them to run the hospital while Elizabeth (Rebecca Herbst) takes over the nurses.

Subscribe to our Soaps newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

Tajh shared insight into 2024 and the work he put into General Hospital.

Tajh Bellow hints at General Hospital exit

On Instagram, Tajh Bellow posted about what 2024 meant to him and working on General Hospital.

He acknowledged how hard it was to do the Irene storyline, losing a baby he and his domestic partner wanted. He said, “Grieving such immense loss took everything in me and I’m blessed that my work resonated with you all.”

Tajh wrote, in part, “Playing Dr. TJ Ashford has been a groundbreaking experience for my career. Pouring into TJ as he poured into me has been illuminating in many regards.”

The General Hospital actor played coy about what was next for TJ, as he seemingly dropped a hint that his run may be over. However, he did express his excitement for the Daytime Emmy Awards.

Molly moves on as TJ disappears

The General Hospital writers have been chemistry testing Molly and Cody (Josh Kelly), and we aren’t against it.

It would be a change of pace to put by-the-book Molly with off-the-rails Cody and perhaps give the character more dimension, which has been lacking in recent years.

TJ hasn’t been around, but his mom, Jordan (Tanisha Harper), has been out and about, trying to get Sidwell (Carlo Rota) to open up to her. Curtis (Donnell Turner) is going toe-to-toe with Drew (Cameron Mathison), and Trina (Tabyana Ali) is building a new romance with QB1. The Ashfords have moved on without mentioning TJ and how he’s been since his domestic partnership fell apart.

We suspect TJ may not return to the small screen anytime soon, but we hope the writers can incorporate him into something more than Molly’s partner and focus on his doctor skills.

General Hospital airs weekdays on ABC.