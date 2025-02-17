General Hospital spoilers: Cyrus on the attack, shots fired in Port Charles, and Valentine’s Day fun

General Hospital previews tease the hit ABC soap is keeping fans on the edge of their seats this week.

February sweeps are barreling right along with all eyes on Cyrus (Jeff Kober).

Word spread fast that Cyrus is the number one suspect in Sam’s (Kelly Monaco) murder, and the walls are closing in on him.

Lucky (Jonathan Jackson) and Elizabeth (Rebecca Herbst) have had their sights set on Cyrus for weeks.

They aren’t the only ones, either.

Josslyn (Eden McCoy) is convinced Cyrus killed Dex (Evan Hofer), and she’s not wrong.

Thanks to the latest GH preview, we know the Cyrus drama is coming to a head this week, and not everyone will survive.

Valentine’s Day hit Port Charles

Valentine’s Day arrives at General Hospital, which means it’s party time at The Savoy. Several Port Charles residents are on hand to celebrate the love holiday.

Curtis (Donnell Turner) goes all out to give the partygoers a good time with Portia (Brook Kerr) right there to support her man. Brad (Parry Shen) and Brook Lynn (Amanda Setton) are also on hand for the festivities.

It’s a nice change of pace from the drama on the ABC soap, but don’t expect it to last too long.

Cyrus puts his life and more in danger

The focus for the week will be on what happens next with Cyrus, who plans his next attacks. General Hospital spoilers reveal lives are at stake, and boy, are they ever.

Josslyn comes face to face with Cyrus at his hideout, courtesy of a tip from Brennan (Chris McKenna). Cyrus knows Josslyn has been snooping to prove he killed Dex. She’s going to have to think on her feet to get out of this mess.

A flip of the scene shows Elizabeth gets quite the shock when she opens her door to find Cyrus on the other side of it. There’s no question he was the last person she was expecting to see.

The preview fades to black with shots ringing out, which means someone in Port Charles might not make it this week.

Will it be Josslyn, Elizabeth, Cyrus, or someone else who gets shot?

That question and more will be answered on upcoming episodes of General Hospital. Be sure to tune in daily so not a moment of the juicy entertainment on the hit daytime drama is missed.

General Hospital airs weekdays on ABC.