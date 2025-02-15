General Hospital should pair Cody with Molly — Here’s why

General Hospital has been toying with the chemistry between Cody (Josh Kelly) and Molly (Kristen Vaganos).

Cody was great with Sasha (Sofia Mattsson) until the writers made her a Scorpio. Why the writers decided to pull her into a legacy family and ruin Sofia and Josh’s chemistry is beyond us.

However, Molly had been trapped with TJ (Tajh Bellow) forever. Their relationship’s ending opened new doors for the character, who had seemingly been stuck in a rut. Kristen stepped into the role after Haley Pullos was fired from the ABC soap after a DUI.

After the scenes with Cody and Molly stuck on the roof, we can’t help but think they would be suitable for each other.

Their worlds crashed around the same time, and their contrasting personalities could balance each other out.

Will the writers put the two together, or are they just teasing and distracting us from the possible whodunnit they could run on Cyrus (Jeff Kober)?

Cody and Molly are a change of pace on General Hospital

It seems that we may be in the minority when it comes to Cody and Molly sparking a romance on General Hospital — but that’s okay.

A relationship viewers hate could turn into something they love to hate or just love.

Let’s just be honest: we’d rather watch Molly and Cody than anything that has to do with Willow (Katelyn MacMullen) and Drew (Cameron Mathison). That storyline isn’t good, and this one could be great.

Molly is calm and level-headed, while Cody is impulsive and scatterbrained. Their chemistry is chaotic but could lead to something more passionate than viewers have seen in a while. Soaps used to be love in the afternoon, and the Drew and Willow stuff was not it.

We want to see where this goes, and if General Hospital spoilers are teasing that Maxie (Kirsten Storms) is playing matchmaker, we hope it’s for these two.

General Hospital viewers have mixed reactions to Molly and Cody

Teasing the possibility of Molly and Cody pairing has been happening for weeks, but they are being seen together more and more, which means the writers are likely going for it.

X (formerly Twitter) users have been voicing their opinions, and they’re mixed.

Several hopped onto the “Nope” train.

Others are on board to see what happens between the two.

Someone else thinks the pairing could “really work.”

Cody mending fences! Good move👏🙌



THIS could be Molly's next romance and it could REALLY WORK this time for both of them! Woohoo! 💓 I'm on board! #GeneralHospital #Colly 💞 pic.twitter.com/Nhu9clfPJP — fodalo7 (@AmFodalo7) February 14, 2025

Another X user thinks Molly “deserves better.”

So who thought Molly & Cody was a good idea? Molly deserves better tbh #GH pic.twitter.com/c4LMB6F88w — Just Jessy (@jessybrownsugar) February 14, 2025

We are shipping Cody and Molly, but let us know in the comments if you are here for it or want them paired with other characters.

General Hospital airs weekdays on ABC.