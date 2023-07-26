Was Haley Pullos fired from General Hospital?

General Hospital viewers haven’t seen Haley Pullos on screen as Molly Lansing-Davis in several weeks.

The actress announced the role would be recast because she was recovering from a car accident, and Holiday Kriegel was tapped to step in for her.

However, things changed once the truth about the accident Haley was in surfaced. The General Hospital actress was charged with felony DUI after allegedly being involved in a head-on wrong-way crash on a freeway.

Following the revelation, Haley checked herself into rehab and has gone radio-silent.

There have been rumblings that General Hospital chose to let Haley go following her legal issues, and as the pieces come together, it looks like that may be the case.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Here’s what we know about Haley Pullos and her role as Molly on General Hospital.

Molly on General Hospital recast again

In a shocking turn of events, the role of Molly was recast with a second actress. Brooke Anne Smith stepped into the role, and she’s gotten mixed reviews.

There’s been a lot of talk about how old she is versus how old Haley Pullos is and the disconnect she puts on the character. However, Brooke looks younger than she is and fits in perfectly with the recast of Kristina, played by Kate Mansi.

According to Soap Opera Digest, Brooke’s brother revealed she is a permanent recast. That was an interesting but unsurprising statement because if Haley were being let go, they would need to find someone to hold the role full-time.

It’s important to note that General Hospital has not spoken out about Haley leaving or being fired, but it’s unsurprising because they rarely comment on things like that. Haley hasn’t made any comments since it was revealed she was behind the wheel in the accident she was recovering from.

Molly’s storyline on General Hospital

The timing couldn’t have been worse for Haley Pullos, as Molly was being put into a front-burner storyline.

Molly and TJ (Tajh Bellow) have been together forever, and after a pregnancy scare, they learned that they wanted to have children. Unfortunately, Molly has some medical issues, including endometriosis, making it hard for the couple to conceive.

Kristina has considered offering to be their surrogate but didn’t run it by Molly first, leading to tension between the sisters. Luckily, Sam (Kelly Monaco) was there to mediate, but things still weren’t good.

It will take some time to get used to Brooke in the role of Molly, and with scab scripts airing, things could get a little weird.

Be sure to tune in to see how the Molly and TJ storyline plays out.

General Hospital airs weekdays on ABC.