General Hospital spoilers for next week: Valentine’s Day celebrations, lives at risk, and more

General Hospital spoilers tease that things are amping up in Port Charles as February sweeps hit the halfway point.

So much is happening on the ABC soap as secrets and lies run rampant through the town.

The writers have teased a whodunnit regarding Cyrus (Jeff Kober), which could take viewers through May sweeps.

With so many irons in the fire, it’s hard to tell where the ABC soap will go next, but we are ready to find out.

Valentine’s Day is still afoot next week in Port Charles, with several couples and would-be couples planning to spend the romantic holiday together.

Here’s a look at what’s happening next week on General Hospital.

Romance in Port Charles

Trina (Tabyana Ali) and Kai (Jens Austin Astrup) are warming up, and we ship them! He’s not Spencer (Nicholas Alexander Chavez), but he is compatible with her.

Carly (Laura Wright) and Brennan (Chris McKenna) have danced around their feelings for months, but Valentine’s Day may bring them to a more official status if everything goes as planned.

Meanwhile, Chase (Josh Swickard) still knows the way to Brook Lynn’s (Amanda Setton) heart as he attempts to make the holiday special.

General Hospital spoilers tease Maxie (Kirsten Storms) plays matchmaker, but who is she trying to set up? We suspect it may be Cody (Josh Kelly) and Molly (Kristen Vaganos).

Danger hits Port Charles

It seems someone is in a dire situation, which could cause plenty of fallout.

When Portia (Brook Kerr) and Isaiah (Sawandi Wilson) are tasked with trying to save someone, will they be successful?

Could Joss (Eden McCoy) find herself in a critical position with Cyrus targeting her as his latest victim? Spoilers tease that Brennan has to do damage control, and aside from helping Joss nail Cyrus, what else could it be?

If not Joss, could Cyrus be the one who needs to be saved?

More Port Charles news

Brook Lynn is still toying with the idea of coming clean about the baby she gave up for adoption as a teen. Dante (Dominic Zamprogna) has no idea he has another child out there, and only Lois (Rena Sofer) knows that child is Gio (Giovanni Mazza).

Jason (Steve Burton) and Drew (Cameron Mathison) will confront each other next week, which won’t be good. There is no love lost between the brothers, and as time continues to move on, Jason is more angry about what he did to Michael (Chad Duell).

Be sure to tune in next week to see if a whodunnit kicks off and who needs to be saved.

General Hospital airs weekdays on ABC.