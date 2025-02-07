Kirsten Storms weight loss highlighted as General Hospital star claps back ‘hater mentality’

General Hospital star Kirsten Storms is just as snarky as her on-screen alter-ego Maxie Jones.

Kirsten has given two decades to the ABC soap and the fans who tune in daily.

Over the two decades that she’s played Maxie, so much has happened, including health battles, a marriage, a divorce, and the birth of her daughter, Harper.

Most recently, Kirsten underwent brain surgery. She gained weight and didn’t feel much like herself.

The actress has kept fans updated when things get hard. She revealed that she’s been feeling more like herself, which has been highlighted in the change in Maxie’s wardrobe and her weight loss.

She’s been putting in the work at the gym, too.

Kirsten Storms claps back after rude comment

While Kirsten Storms isn’t incredibly active on social media, it’s on Instagram when she does opt to share a look at her life.

She shared a photo of her tricep to acknowledge the hard work she’s put into transforming her body.

Several positive comments were made, but someone had to come in and attempt to tear Kirsten down, and she wasn’t here for it.

Instead, she clapped back.

One commenter wrote, “Please be real. That tricep bump is Photoshopped. You can tell by the hard outline as opposed to the softer line of your lower arm. I commend your work, but please just be honest about it.”

Kirsten wasted no time in her response, writing, “@shariandrew this made me lol. It’s cute that@you think I know how to photoshop something when my 11 yr old had to show me how to screen share on my iPhone. And since I KNOW this pic isn’t photoshopped, your comment (and hater mentality) mostly makes me feel sad for you. I hope your day gets better. How’s that for honesty?”

What is Maxie up to on General Hospital?

The General Hospital writers are giving Maxie a break after a rough couple of years.

She is finally happy and reunited with Spinelli (Bradford Anderson). The two are raising their daughter Georgie, Maxie’s son James, and her little daughter, Bailey.

Lulu (Alexa Havins) is back, and Maxie is navigating life with her best friend, who was in a coma for four years. There’s conflict because Maxie has built a friendship with Brook Lynn (Amanda Setton), Lulu’s sworn enemy.

Things are going well for Maxie—for now. However, it is worth noting that February sweeps are here, and no one in Port Charles is safe.

General Hospital airs weekdays on ABC.