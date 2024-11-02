General Hospital pays homage to Kirsten Storms with this Halloween surprise

It wasn’t all sadness and devastation on Halloween for the people of Port Charles.

Maxie (Kirsten Storms) and Spinelli (Bradford Anderson) were tasked with talking to their daughter, Georgie (Lily Fisher), about Halloween.

She wasn’t interested in trick-or-treating until her parents gave her a pep talk about how there isn’t an age limit.

Maxie fondly remembered how Georgie’s namesake (Maxie’s sister) went all out for the fun holiday throughout high school.

As Georgie headed to get ready for trick-or-treating, viewers were likely unprepared for what General Hospital had in store.

The ABC soap honored Kirsten’s beginnings, with Georgie presenting as Zenon from Zenon: Girl of the 21st Century and the two sequels.

Kirsten Storms as Zenon was everything for millennials

For General Hospital viewers who are millennials and grew up watching the Disney Channel original movies, Kirsten Storms was an icon.

Zenon was a massive success with Kirsten in the title role, and she is often recognized for her work in the Disney Channel movies.

Zenon: Girl of the 21st Century debuted in 1999, the year Kirsten took her first step into the world of soaps. She was cast as an aged Belle Brady on Days of our Lives. Her stint lasted from 1999 to 2004, when she chose not to renew her contract.

In 2005, Kirsten landed the role of Maxie Jones on General Hospital. She was the third actress to play the role and has remained there ever since.

General Hospital viewers weigh in on Georgie as Zenon

The scene between Georgie and her parents, in which she donned her Zenon costume, was a much-needed break from the emotional scenes that surrounded the death of Sam (Kelly Monaco) on ABC soap.

X (formerly Twitter) users voiced their opinions about Georgie surprising Maxie and Spinelli as Zenon.

Having Maxie pretend not to know who Zenon was added more humor to the already hilarious scene. One user caught that and shared it on the social media platform.

Someone else found the perfect GIF to accompany their shock while catching the episode in an airport restaurant.

Someone else acknowledged the nod to Kirsten’s work with Disney.

Despite the Halloween episode being mixed with sadness and the Zenon reference, many enjoyed the moment between Georgie and her parents.

Next week, Spinelli will learn about what happened to Sam when Jason (Steve Burton) relies on his friend as a shoulder to lean on.

General Hospital airs weekdays on ABC.