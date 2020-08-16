The Young and the Restless spoilers: Victoria’s ruthless actions begin a Newman war

The Young and the Restless spoilers for the CBS daytime drama tease lines are drawn in the sand, and it will rip the Newman family apart.

It will be a must-see week of the hit soap opera that will change the dynamic of the Newman family forever. Fans will be glued to the television to see one of the most dramatic showdowns in Y&R’s history.

Take no prisoners

Victoria’s (Amelia Heinle) take no prisoners attitude concerning Newman Enterprises and her family comes to a head. She makes it crystal clear that she is in charge and no one else.

Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) pleads with her daughter to not blow up the family. However, it falls on deaf ears. Victoria proves she is just as ruthless as her father by doing precisely what she wants.

Victoria making an alliance with Jack (Peter Bergman) and the Abbotts is just the beginning of her new plans for Newman Enterprises. The next is holding a press conference and revealing a bombshell that shows she is the one calling the shots at the company.