The Young and the Restless spoilers for next week: Nick takes charge, Adam spirals, and changes are brewing

The Young and the Restless spoilers for next week’s episodes of the CBS soap opera tease there are changes on the horizon for several Genoa City residents.

Unlikely allies band together for the sake of family, while others are forced to choose sides in a continuous family battle. It is a week full of lines drawn in the sand with sprinkles of happiness in between.

Taking charge at any cost

Adam (Mark Grossman) is desperate to remember the events surrounding AJ Montalvo’s death. The fallout of discovering his childhood was not as it seems is causing Adam to spiral out of control. He deems Sharon (Sharon Case) the person to help him find answers.

Although Sharon is facing her own battle, she agrees to be Adam’s therapist on one condition, Chelsea (Melissa Claire Egan) must be okay with it. Chelsea is desperate to help Adam. She has agreed to work with Victor (Eric Braeden) to save Adam from himself. Can she put aside her differences with Sharon too?

Rey (Jordi Vilasuso) could put a wrinkle in Adam’s plan for help too. He questions Adam’s motives, especially when it comes to Sharon.