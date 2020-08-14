The Young and the Restless spoilers for next week: Nick takes charge, Adam spirals, and changes are brewing

The Young and the Restless spoilers for next week’s episodes of the CBS soap opera tease there are changes on the horizon for several Genoa City residents.
Unlikely allies band together for the sake of family, while others are forced to choose sides in a continuous family battle. It is a week full of lines drawn in the sand with sprinkles of happiness in between.
Taking charge at any cost
Adam (Mark Grossman) is desperate to remember the events surrounding AJ Montalvo’s death. The fallout of discovering his childhood was not as it seems is causing Adam to spiral out of control. He deems Sharon (Sharon Case) the person to help him find answers.
Although Sharon is facing her own battle, she agrees to be Adam’s therapist on one condition, Chelsea (Melissa Claire Egan) must be okay with it. Chelsea is desperate to help Adam. She has agreed to work with Victor (Eric Braeden) to save Adam from himself. Can she put aside her differences with Sharon too?
Rey (Jordi Vilasuso) could put a wrinkle in Adam’s plan for help too. He questions Adam’s motives, especially when it comes to Sharon.
Victoria (Amelia Heinle) has her own plan for Adam, but it is not to help him. She puts a plan in motion to reveal what Adam did publicly. Victoria also announces significant changes at Newman Enterprises, including an alliance with the Abbotts, if Jack (Peter Bergman) agrees.
By the end of the week, Victor tells one of his family members to pick a side. Could he be referring to Victoria’s attempt to destroy Adam and align with the Abbotts?
It is Nick (Joshua Morrow) to the rescue for Phyllis (Michelle Stafford). He is her inspiration for a new venture at the Grand Phoenix. Nick shows his protective side by putting Kyle (Michael Mealor) on notice regarding Summer (Hunter King). The proud papa does not want his daughter to be hurt again.
Abby (Melissa Ordway) goes to great lengths to figure out Phyllis’ next move. Her actions are a reality check for Chance (Donny Boaz).
Starting a new chapter
Kyle and Theo (Tyler Johnson) reach a truce. However, it might not last too long once Lola (Sasha Calle) lets her guard down with Theo. The two grow closer, which may put an end to the cousin’s new agreement.
Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) entertains an intriguing offer. The Newman family drama will impact whether she takes it or not.
Billy (Jason Thompson) is embracing his new life. He encourages Amanda (Mishael Morgan) to take a risk as she continues to make changes in her life.
Oh, what a week it is going to be in Genoa City! Be sure to tune in daily, so not a moment of the hit soap opera is missed.
The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.