The Young and the Restless spoilers: Victor warns Audra, Nick steps up, and Summer and Kyle split news

The Young and the Restless spoilers tease July sweeps kick off with scheming, betrayal, and a Skyle break-up.

It’s the first week of sweeps month and a short one for the hit CBS soap opera, too.

Due to the Fourth of July holiday, Y&R will air an encore episode on Tuesday, July 4.

Instead of a new episode, The Young and the Restless viewers will watch a rerun from 1992 featuring John Abbott (Jerry Douglas) throwing a Fourth of July bash.

Thanks to the latest preview video for the daytime drama, Y&R fans have been given a glimpse at what to expect from the short week.

Let’s just say it does not disappoint.

The Audra factor

This week, Audra (Zuleyka Silver) set her sights on Kyle (Michael Mealor) after they had their steamy one-night stand. Lucky for her, Kyle puts the final nail in the coffin of his marriage to Summer (Allison Lanier).

In the video, Summer and Kyle prepare to tell Harrison (Kellen Enriquez) they are getting a divorce. A crying Summer calls for the boy as Kyle stands there with a sullen, almost stoic look on his face.

The Young and the Restless spoilers revealed that Kyle continues to play games with Audra. It seems these two are the newest couple in the making on the CBS show.

Audra, though, might want to watch her back because Victor (Eric Braeden) calls her to meet with one intention in mind. The mustache brings up Audra being acquainted with someone in his family and then issues her a stern warning.

Could it be that Victor has somehow discovered Kyle’s cheating ways?

Whatever the case, Audra doesn’t scare easily, so this chat should be quite entertaining.

Nick and Sharon team up

The parting gift from Cameron (Linden Ashby) was the last thing Sharon (Sharon Case) expected to receive. Sharon wastes no time coming up with a plan on how to handle the situation.

However, she will need a little help from Nick (Joshua Morrow) to execute her idea. The scheme involves Nick getting his hands dirty, but he’s all for it.

Nick isn’t about to let Sharon deal with this on her own. It’s a good thing Nick has so much time on his hands to be a full-time support system for Sharon and Sally (Courtney Hope).

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.