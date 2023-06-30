The Young and the Restless spoilers for next week: Nikki meddles, Kyle’s games, Sharon plots and preemptions

The Young and the Restless spoilers for next week’s episodes of the hit CBS soap opera tease it’s a short week.

On Tuesday, July 4, Y&R will air an encore episode from 1992 due to the Fourth of July holiday.

The episode features John Abbott (Jerry Douglas) gathering family and friends at the Abbott mansion for a special Fourth of July celebration.

Never fear, though. The short week doesn’t mean any less juicy entertainment from the daytime drama.

After all, it’s the first week of July sweeps.

Yes, the drama, craziness, and chaos will be amped up all month.

Big decisions are made in Genoa City

The fallout of Cameron (Linden Ashby) leaving Sharon (Sharon Case) everything in his will takes a toll on her. Cameron’s parting gift weighs heavily on Sharon as she figures out what to do next.

Before the week’s over, Sharon comes up with the perfect plan. She’ll get an assist from Nick (Joshua Morrow) to put it into action.

Hot on the heels of Jack (Peter Bergman) giving Diane (Susan Walters) a promotion, he faces another tough decision. The choice has to do with Billy (Jason Thompson), who feels betrayed by Jack’s actions.

Could Billy be considering joining Ashley (Eileen Davidson) in the Abbott sibling fight?

Speaking of Ashley, she and Tucker (Trevor St. John) pull off a power play that takes the war for Jabot to a whole new level.

Shocking actions take over Genoa City

Kyle (Michael Mealor) has found a new guilty pleasure, and it’s Audra (Zuleyka Silver).

They are playing a dangerous game. At least he is, considering he’s still married to Summer (Allison Lanier), even though he’s not acting like it.

Although he doesn’t want Summer or anyone else to find out about his cheating ways, Kyle and Audra keep hitting the sheets.

Over with Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott), she steps up to help Adam (Mark Grossman). It’s out of the ordinary for Nikki considering her feelings for him.

However, seeing Adam reel from losing his daughter and Sally (Courtney Hope) placing all the blame on Adam tugs on Nikki’s heartstrings.

Will Adam take her help or push her away per usual?

Other Genoa City news

Elsewhere in Genoa City, Nate (Sean Dominic) celebrates his new job as Newman COO, pouring a little salt in Nick’s wound. Nick, though rebounds just fine when an unexpected job offer lands in his lap.

All of this plus, Lily (Christel Khalil) shares some exciting news with Daniel (Michael Graziadei) as their bond continues to grow, while Devon (Bryton James) and Abby (Melissa Ordway) decide whether to move into the Chancellor mansion.

It may be a short week, but it’s sill must a see week of the hit daytime drama.

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.