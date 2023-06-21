The Young and the Restless has given fans a lot to talk about this week, and that’s exactly what’s happening.

Adam (Mark Grossman) and Sally (Courtney Hope) losing their baby girl proved to be even more of a tear-jerker than the hit CBS soap opera preview video teased.

The fallout of the heartbreaking tragedy has Sally blaming Adam and Adam blaming himself.

It also has Twitter on fire with many opinions on the storyline.

There’s no question that Mark and Courtney have hit it out of the park with their performances.

One user took to the social media platform to express just that while also declaring they each deserve “EMMYs,” and we couldn’t agree more.

Both @TheCourtneyHope & @MarkGrossman are killing me with these scenes 😭. They make you want to jump through your TV to hug both Sally & Adam 🫶🏻



Their characters don’t deserve this but Courtney & Mark deserve EMMYS 🙌🏻 #YR pic.twitter.com/g5oD5pUAfS — 𝓑𝓇𝒾𝓉𝓉𝒶𝓃𝓎 🎸 𝓐𝓁𝓎𝓈𝓈𝒶 (@Miss_Bertany) June 20, 2023

The Young and the Restless fans sound off on Adam and Sally’s baby loss

So many Twitter users are not happy with how the fact that Sally and Adam lost their daughter.

@YandR_CBS this is horrible. Why this storyline for these two? You know the fans want them back together raising their beautiful daughter. Please make this a bad dream #YR #YR50 #Adam & #Sally make it right,” read a tweet.

@YandR_CBS this is horrible. Why this storyline for these two? You know the fans want them back together raising their beautiful daughter. Please make this a bad dream #YR #YR50 #Adam & #Sally make it right https://t.co/VJONdMqglm — Jazzy♌️🦁 (@4Jazzy) June 21, 2023

A different one commended that Y&R will have months of Sally blaming Adam and Adam blaming him.

So now we are getting months of Sally in bed and mourning, and Adam blaming himself. #YR pic.twitter.com/XCqSj1PqPr — Carmonita.( *fan account* ) (@TaylorConradie) June 21, 2023

Speaking of Sally lashing out at Adam, several Twitter users were not thrilled with Sally even though they had simply for her losing her baby.

I didn't feel much with the Adam/Sally story yesterday. Today was another story. I mean, I totally empathized with Sally and what she was going through. I just couldn't get on board w/ her blaming Adam. Meanwhile, Adam — especially when he was talking to Victor… #YR pic.twitter.com/lzPItSWbWl — TV Untitled (@TVUntitled) June 21, 2023

“This chick wouldn’t be ALIVE to complain about Adam if he didn’t make a choice. I can’t with Sally today. I need to watch later so I can fast-forward. #YR,” wrote a The Young and the Restless viewer.

This chick wouldn't be ALIVE to complain about Adam if he didn't make a choice. I can't with Sally today. I need to watch later so I can fast-forward. #YR pic.twitter.com/QXzsDnTcqe — Tracey (@sweetsucre) June 21, 2023

One tweet even expressed frustration that Sally could sympathize with Nick (Joshua Morrow) and not Adam.

So Sally says nothing to Nick when he states that he would've made the same decision that Adam did. But Adam is a monster who never loved his daughter bc had to make the unconscionable decision to choose between saving Sally or baby Ava? #YR pic.twitter.com/kqWykBpq8k — Phenomenally Black 💃🏾🦋🌺♈️ (@luvwinsresist) June 20, 2023

More Y&R fan opinions

It’s not just how Sally treated Adam or the loss of the baby that has Y&R fans taking to Twitter.

The hit CBS show was called out for pushing chemistry between couples that don’t work, like Sally and Nick, especially after recent episodes showed Nick belongs with Sharon (Sharon Case) and Sally needs to be with Adam.

@YandR_CBS#YR had some of the best episodes with so much buzz online.



Viewers loved seeing Sharon & Nick having a story together again.

And having Adam & Sally spent their time together.



Why do you push the chemistry-less + boring pairing of Nick & Sally and Sharon & Chance. pic.twitter.com/uJCBhicNEh — smilecouples (@smilecouples) June 20, 2023

Another example of fans thinking Adam and Sally belong together showed a clip of Adam talking to Victor (Eric Braeden) about living in a world without Sally.

Just another reason why Adam and Sally belong together#YR pic.twitter.com/6KPfze5thX — Angela Johnson (@AngelaJ7570889) June 20, 2023

Sally and her mental health were a popular topic on the social media platform as one tweet read, “Is sally going be okay because🤷🏾‍♀️😥#YR.”

Not all of the tweets were sad or frustrated.

One of them teased a couple of fan theories that included the baby being alive because Victor or Elena (Brytni Sarpy) stole it.

Theories I've seen floating around social media.



Elena stole Sally's baby.

Victor stole Sally's baby.



😂#YR pic.twitter.com/ifzbeJSfBB — Soaps Spoilers (Chrissi) (@SoapsSpoilers) June 21, 2023

The latter is far-fetched, but Y&R fans know better than to put anything past Victor.

The grief consuming Sally and Adam will likely play out for months and heightened amid July sweeps. Hopefully, all of this leads to an Ally reunion and Shack reunion too.

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.