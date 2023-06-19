The Young and the Restless spoilers: Devastated Sally and Adam mourn their daughter

The Young and the Restless spoilers reveal this week is filled with heartbreak on the hit CBS soap opera.

Last week, Sally’s (Courtney Hope) preeclampsia condition forced Adam (Mark Grossman) to choose between her and the baby.

Friday ended with Elena (Brytni Sarpy) telling Adam the baby didn’t survive.

The fallout of this loss will be front and center as Adam breaks the news to Sally that their daughter didn’t survive.

A previous promo video featured Sally reeling from the news while blaming Adam for letting their baby die.

The latest preview gives Y&R fans more insight into the fallout of Sally and Adam’s devastating loss.

Adam breaks the baby news to Sally

In the video, a tearful Adam explains there was a complication, and the baby didn’t make it. A sullen Sally questions that their baby isn’t here with them as she struggles to accept the truth.

Breaking down, Adam bluntly spills that their little girl didn’t make it. Adam apologizes to Sally as the reality of the situation sets in for both of them.

Sally makes a promise

Later while alone, Sally pulls out a keepsake box she had been making for her daughter.

Looking through the box, a broken-hearted Sally promises she will never forget her baby girl. Sally also vows that she will always be a mom because of her.

The Young and the Restless spoilers revealed that this loss changes Sally and Adam’s relationship. She can’t forgive him for choosing her over the baby.

Victor (Eric Braeden) steps up to help his son, even seeing Adam in a new light because of this sad time.

Not only that, but Sally’s relationship with Nick (Joshua Morrow) won’t be the same either. After all, Nick was off saving Sharon (Sharon Case) and Faith (Reylynn Caster) from crazy Cameron (Linden Ashby).

Sally blaming Nick and Adam isn’t rational. However, the fiery redhead is far from rational during this devesting time.

The rumor mill is buzzing that the loss of her daughter causes Sally to have a breakdown, with all signs pointing to Sally kidnapping Mariah (Camryn Grimes) and Tessa’s (Cait Fairbanks) baby girl Aria.

That is the soap opera way. It’s no coincidence that Tessa and Mariah adopted a baby girl at the same time Sally was pregnant with a girl.

It’s going to be a sad week on Y&R, so keep those issues handy. Based on the promo video, Adam and Sally will have viewers bawling their eyes out.

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.