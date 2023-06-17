The Young and the Restless spoilers: Sally’s heartbreak, Traci summons the Abbott family, and saving Faith

The Young and the Restless spoilers reveal devastation and remembrance take over the CBS show.

It’s almost July sweeps time!

That means the drama is ramping up on the hit soap opera.

This week, Y&R viewers watched as Cameron’s (Linden Ashby) reign of terror came to a climax — for now.

Sally (Courtney Hope) and Adam (Mark Grossman) also lost their baby girl in a moment that will haunt him forever.

The latest preview video teases the fallout of those two things and a sister desperately trying to bring her family together.

Traci summons her siblings

There’s no question that the Abbott family is a disaster at the moment.

Ashley (Eileen Davidson) and Jack (Peter Bergman) have waged war on each other personally and professionally. The fight for Jabot has been heating up, with Billy (Jason Thompson) getting involved in the new family feud.

In the video, Billy, Ashley, and Jack get a text message from Traci (Beth Maitland) demanding a family meeting with no excuses. They discuss the message with Ashley, wondering what happened.

The Young and the Restless spoilers revealed Traci is determined to mend her family. Traci’s actions serve as the backdrop for a special episode honoring John Abbott and his portrayer Jerry Douglas on Thursday, June 22.

Sally blasts Adam while Chance fights to help Faith

The week ended with two major plot twists and cliffhangers. One of those was Adam being forced to choose between Sally and the baby.

Devastation takes over Sally once she learns she lost the baby. The footage features a heartbroken Sally screaming she wants her little girl and blaming Adam for their baby’s death.

Adam’s look of defeat speaks volumes in the video, giving Y&R fans a glimpse that tear-jerker moments are coming on the daytime drama.

The other twist was Sharon (Sharon) taking down Cameron. However, in true evil Cameron fashion, he isn’t done tormenting Nick (Joshua Morrow) and Sharon because Faith (Reylynn Caster) has a bomb strapped to her.

Chance (Conner Floyd) informs a distraught Nick and Sharon about the process of defusing the bomb, which is going to be intense. Nick wants assurances the cop is capable of doing it safely as the video goes dark.

It’s a safe bet that Cameron has one more trick up his sleeve regarding the bomb, and things won’t go quite as planned.

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.