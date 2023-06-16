The Young and the Restless spoilers for next week: Cameron’s aftermath, Adam to blame and John Abbott episode

The Young and the Restless spoilers for next week’s episodes of the hit CBS soap opera tease devastation and desperation take over the show.

It’s a big week for Y&R as a legendary character and actor are remembered.

John Abbott died in 2006 following a stroke, while his portrayer Jerry Douglas passed away in 2021.

The hit daytime drama will air a standalone episode on Thursday, June 22, paying tribute to John and the beloved Jerry.

Kym Douglas, Jerry’s real-life wife, is set to appear as Zelda Wilford, someone with a deep connection to the Abbott family.

The episode will feature a slew of flashbacks and several tear-jerker moments, so grab those tissues.

This special one-off also serves as the backdrop for Traci (Beth Maitland) to try and mend her feuding siblings.

Traci plays referee for the Abbott family drama

For months now, Ashley (Eileen Davidson) and Jack (Peter Bergman) have been at odds, thanks to Diane (Susan Walters). They continue to dig their heels in, with Ashley now bringing Tucker (Trevor St. John) into the fold.

Even Billy (Jason Thompson) has gotten into the drama after aligning with Jack out of fear that Ashley plans to take over Jabot. Traci returns to the Abbott family mansion to do damage control for her broken family.

It won’t be easy, but Zelda’s arrival and remembering John will have an impact on Jack and Ashley. However, the cease-fire Traci wants isn’t going to happen.

The fallout of Cameron kidnapping Faith

The Young and the Restless has certainly moved fast and furious with the Cameron (Linden Ashby) revenge story.

It’s all coming to a climax as Cameron’s fate appears to have been sealed, thanks to Sharon (Sharon). Then again, never say never on Y&R.

The villain left behind one more sinister action involving Faith (Reylynn Caster) and a bomb. Chance (Conner Floyd) will have to work quickly to save Faith.

Cameron’s goodbye present just might be the beginning of a new storyline. After all, his talk with Faith certainly made it seem like something else is in store for Nick.

More Y&R news

Elsewhere in Genoa City, Sally (Courtney Hope) reels from what happened with the baby and blames Adam (Mark Grossman), who takes it all in stride to help her. Victor (Eric Braeden) gains a new perspective on Adam and Sally’s relationship amid this crisis.

Meanwhile, Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) has had it with Victoria and calls out her daughter for having an agenda that isn’t good for business or the family. Nate once again becomes a point of contention for mother and daughter, as Nikki worries Victoria has fallen into old habits.

Who’s ready for another exciting week of the hit daytime drama?

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.