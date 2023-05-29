Who is Cameron Kirsten on The Young and the Restless?

The Young and the Restless spoilers tease that Sharon’s (Sharon Case) stalker is none other than Cameron Kirsten (Linden Ashby).

Newer viewers may not know who he is, but older viewers might remember him from when he first appeared on the CBS soap in the early 2000s.

Cameron is the one who sent the champagne, and this week, Cameron will debut on the show. While it’s unclear how long Linden is contracted in the role, it was part of the 50th-anniversary celebration.

Things have been creepy for Sharon, and her family is concerned. Nick (Josh Morrow) is most concerned for her and the girls, which may lead to another shot at romance for the two.

However, first, they must ensure Sharon stays safe.

Here’s what Cameron is up to this week on The Young and the Restless.

Who is Cameron Kirsten?

Cameron Kirsten was introduced to The Young and the Restless fans when Sharon met him in Denver after fleeing Genoa City.

The two had a one-night stand where he abused her after sleeping with her. She escaped the room when he fell asleep, but a year later, he was brought to Genoa City for a business deal with Newmen Enterprises.

This began what would become a nightmare for Sharon. She did not tell her then-husband, Nick, what happened in Denver. But with Cameron integrating himself into Genoa City and blackmailing her, things became more difficult.

Things escalated when Sharon finally gave in and met him at a shady motel. She took a bottle of champagne (hence the gift she received) and hit him over the head — which she thought killed him.

He wasn’t dead, though. He spent the next few months tormenting her and driving her to believe she was crazy. He even killed Frank Barritt and placed his body where she left Cameron.

When the truth finally came out, Nick wanted Cameron to answer for what he did to Sharon. He refused, and when Sharon went to him for help to get out of the murder charges she faced for Frank, he gave her the option to leave with him.

She chose to do it, but little did anyone know; Nick was there and followed them onto the plane. He was her hero then, and following their parachuting from the aircraft, Cameron was eventually sentenced to prison.

And now, with his prison sentence over, he is back in Genoa City to see Sharon.

Chance delivers bad news

As Sharon and Nick worry about the person behind the champagne surprise, Chance (Conner Floyd) is the bearer of bad news. He revealed that Cameron Kirsten was released from prison following the completion of his sentence.

Nick is worried about Sharon and the girls, as he should be. Cameron has a sketchy history and isn’t afraid to hurt someone who gets in his way.

Be sure to tune in daily to see how all of this plays out.

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.