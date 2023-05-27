The Young and the Restless spoilers: Nate questions Victor, Chance’s bad news, and Faith in danger

The Young and the Restless spoilers tease that a new threat hits Genoa City, thanks to an old villain that’s back again.

May sweeps are done, but Y&R’s chugging right along to prepare for July sweeps in a few weeks.

Although there are plenty of storylines in full swing right now, a new one emerged last week.

The mystery champagne gift and someone watching Sharon (Sharon Case) made it clear she’s got a stalker.

Unfortunately for Sharon, the person behind the gift is back in town and ready to wreak havoc on her life again.

The latest preview for the hit CBS soap opera teases that and more.

Victor and Nate have a sit-down

There’s no question that Victor (Eric Braeden) isn’t a fan of Victoria (Amelia Heinle) and Nate’s (Sean Dominic) budding romance. Victor has expressed his concern over Nate being trustworthy after what he did to Devon (Bryton James) and Lily (Christel Khalil) at Chancellor-Winters.

In the promo footage, Victor has a sit down with Nate at Society. Nate’s no dummy and wastes no time finding out the real reason for their meeting.

Victor’s a bit surprised when Nate wants to know if their chat’s about Newman Media or if the mustache is going to BBQ him. The way Nate speaks and the look on Victor’s face are priceless.

A good portion of the footage focuses on Sharon’s stalker, and it’s good.

Chance has bad news as Cameron corners Faith

The Young and the Restless spoilers teased Sharon’s shaken to the core after receiving bad news. Well, that news concerns the fact that Cameron Kirsten (Linden Ashby) has been released from prison.

Chance (Conner Floyd) pops by the tac house with news for Sharon and Nick (Joshua Morrow) about Cameron. This leaves Nick and Sharon looking terrified to death, which they should be.

Little do Sharon and Nick know Cameron is back in town and has a run-in with Faith (Reylynn Caster). The two are in the park when Cameron asks an unsuspecting Faith if she’s Faith Newman.

Faith says yes, questioning if she knows Cameron, who just looks at her with a creepy grin on his face.

Y&R fans will have to wait and see what happens next. One thing is for sure, though, the return of Cameron isn’t going to bode well for Sharon or her loved ones.

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.