The Young and the Restless spoilers for next week: Audra plots, Sharon’s terror, Summer comes clean, and more

The Young and the Restless spoilers for next week’s episodes of the hit CBS soap opera tease that hidden agendas are the name of the game in Genoa City.

May sweeps are done, but that isn’t stopping things from heating up on Y&R.

Several storylines were taken up a notch during sweeps months so that flow will continue well into July sweeps.

Phyllis (Michelle Stafford) faking her death has even more twists and turns coming.

For example, Summer (Allison Lanier) finally speaks the truth about her mother to Kyle (Michael Mealor).

Yes, trouble’s brewing for Skyle and the couple might not recover from it.

Audra targets Nick

Now that Nate and Audra (Zuleyka Silver) have teamed up to further their careers, she begins scheming immediately. Audra may be working with Nate, but she has her own agenda, power, and money.

She also has her sights set on Nate, all of which fall into her latest scheme where she targets Nick (Joshua Morrow). Audra and Nate need Nick out of Newman Enterprises, so she plans to make that happen.

However, her drive to move quickly also leads to some tension between her and Nate. The latter doesn’t want to rock the boat with Victoria (Amelia Heinle).

Victor has his eye on Nate

While Audra works to achieve her plan with Nate, Victor (Eric Braeden) has his eye on his daughter’s latest beau. The mustache doesn’t trust Nate after what he did to Devon (Bryton James) and Lily (Christel Khalil) at Chancellor-Winters.

Victor puts Nate in the hot seat, which also involves a serious warning about double-crossing the company or the family. Victoria has already gotten an earful from both her parent, and now it seems it’s Nate’s turn.

Sharon gets unsetting news

The mysterious champagne bottle delivered to Sharon (Sharon Case) didn’t seem like much at first, but Sharon ends up terrified next week. Some disturbing news reaches Sharon that leaves her shaken to her core.

All signs point to the news having to do with Cameron Kirsten (Linden Ashby) and his prison release. Little does Sharon know either that someone, Cameron, has been keeping a close eye on her lately.

Elsewhere in Genoa City, things between Jack (Peter Bergman) and Ashley (Eileen Davidson) hit a breaking point. Ashley moves forward with Tucker (Trevor St. John), while Jack gives up everything to stand by Diane (Susan Walters), dividing the Abbott family like never before.

It’s going to be another very messy week on the hit daytime drama, that’s for sure!

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.