The Young and the Restless alum Shemar Moore thanks fans after S.W.A.T. was uncanceled

The Young and the Restless alum Shemar Moore has a message for fans after his show S.W.A.T. was uncanceled by CBS and given a final season.

It’s been a roller coaster ride of a few days for Shemar and the rest of the S.W.A.T. team.

Last Friday, CBS shockingly canceled the show with no finale or official send-off despite its stellar Friday night ratings.

The outrage among fans and cast members, especially Shemar, who put CBS on blast, earned the show a new lease on life.

Instead of just canceling S.W.A.T., CBS has renewed the show for a seventh and final season.

Sign up for our newsletter!

After the good news broke, Shemar and his costar David Lim expressed their gratitude to fans.

Shemar Moore thanks fans after S.W.A.T. was uncanceled

Taking to Instagram, Shemar shared the good news that S.W.A.T. was returning for one last season so the show could get a proper send-off.

“Ayyeee!!!!! We did it #SWATFAM!!! @swatcbs is coming back for a 7th and Final season with 13 Episodes!!! Thank you to all of you for the continued and amazing support!! Let’s go 👊🏽💯🔥💪🏽,” the actor wrote alongside news of S.W.A.T. was coming back.

Later Shemar and David appeared in a video to share to thank the fans. After recapping the last few days of being canceled, then the outrage and being uncanceled, Shemar got to the real point of his Instagram video about why the show was renewed.

“You know why? Because of y’all. To the fans, because you showed us love. You made noise, and we so respect it, and we so appreciate it. All we wanna do is do it right. If we’re gonna go out, we’re gonna go out the right way. And we’re gonna go out for you. Because you showed us love, because without you, there’s no us,” Shemar said.

David got in on the message to reveal, “It ain’t over till it’s over.” The actor also reassured fans S.W.A.T. would now get a proper send-off.

It’s been a big week for Shemar. Not only was S.W.A.T. renewed, but he went back to where his acting career began, The Young and the Restless.

Shemar Moore returns to Y&R

The hit CBS soap opera remembered the late great Kristoff St. John, who played Neil Winters on the show for decades, this week. On the show, Neil’s loved ones gather at the newly debuted Neil Winters Jazz Lounge to pay tribute to the legendary man.

Shemar made a brief appearance on Y&R, reprising the role of Malcolm Winters. To be back in the mix honoring a man Shemar loved meant everything to him.

The actor used Instagram to share a video of his emotional appearance writing in the caption, “This one was for you KRISTOFF 🕊️ Always in our hearts 💛.”

Shemar Moore and the rest of the S.W.A.T. will be back for one final go-around this fall after CBS heard the outrage and uncanceled the show on Monday.

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS. S.W.A.T. airs Fridays at 8/7c on CBS.