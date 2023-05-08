The Young and the Restless spoilers: Celebrating the legacy of Neil Winters

The Young and the Restless spoilers reveal this week will be a tear-jerker.

One beloved fan favorite star and legacy character are celebrated as Genoa City raises a glass to Neil Winters and his portrayer Kristoff St. John.

Four years after the tragic death of Kristoff, resulting in the death of Neil on Y&R, the show pays tribute to them.

Several Genoa City residents and a couple of surprise out-of-town guests come together to honor Neil at the new Neil Winters Jazz Lounge.

A previous promo revealed that Shemar Moore returns as Malcolm Winters, making an emotional entrance.

The latest preview video for the CBS soap opera reveals even more about the celebration, and it’s bringing all the feels.

Malcolm comes home

Grab those tissues because even the teaser promo for this week will have the tears flowing. A sullen Malcolm looking straight at the portrait of his brother reminds his family that he always shows up for “the great Neil Winters.”

Having Malcolm there puts a smile on Devon’s (Bryton James) face, and the timing couldn’t be more perfect. The Young and the Restless spoilers revealed that Devon bonds with Malcolm, which leads to Devin making a life-changing decision.

Victor raises a glass to Neil

The new video also features Victor (Eric Braeden) giving a profound speech about his good friend Neil. Tucker (Trevor St. John), Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott), and Sharon (Sharon Case) somberly look on as Victor talks.

Victor reminds those there celebrating Neil that what mattered to Neil the most was family. The mustache’s words are true yet ironic, considering the way Neil and Victor viewed and dealt with family are entirely different.

Although not featured in the promo, Y&R fans can expect a slew of flashbacks for this very special tribute and episode.

This is not the first time the hit CBS soap opera has taken a trip down memory lane to honor a talented actor and the character he portrayed for decades.

In 2021, two years after Neil’s death, the good people of Genoa City gathered for a memory walk that ended in Chancellor Park. Lily (Christel Khalil), Devon, and Moses (Jacob Aaron Gaines) bonded over losing their father, while others waxed about a great man being gone too soon.

The real-life loss of Kristoff St. John, who died in February 2019, can still be felt on The Young and the Restless. Celebrating Neil on Y&R isn’t just about the character and what Kristoff met to all his costars.

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.