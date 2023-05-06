The Young and the Restless spoilers: Daniel rages at Summer, Sally’s job offer, and Tucker propositions Diane

The Young and the Restless spoilers tease that tension mounts in Genoa City as new offers are on the table.

It’s May sweeps, and so far, Y&R has made a vast improvement over the snooze fest that was February sweeps.

A special tribute to Neil Winters (Kristoff St. John) brings back Shemar Moore as a Malcolm Winters for the first time since Neil’s funeral.

The latest preview video for the CBS daytime drama shows Malcolm’s surprise arrival at the event at the jazz club.

Devon (Bryton James) and Lily (Christel Khalil) are thrilled to reunite with him for this special occasion.

That’s not all in the video, as two unexpected offers shake things up on the show.

Adam and Tucker make bold moves

Hot on the heels of Victor (Eric Braeden) buying McCall Unlimited for Adam (Mark Grossman), the first move Adam makes is to offer Sally (Courtney Hope) a job.

Adam does this to help Sally and counteract Victor trying to run her out of town and keep the baby. No doubt the mustache won’t be thrilled with Adam’s first decision for his new company.

Meanwhile, an unlikely alliance could be forming at the Abbott mansion. Tucker (Trevor St. John) offers to help Diane (Susan Walters) if she wants an escape plan to leave town.

These two are far from pals, so the only reason Tucker would be willing to help Diane would be for Ashley (Eileen Davidson) and to stick it to Jack (Peter Bergman) too. Tucker would certainly score points with Ashely if Diane left town, proving to Jack that Ashely was right all along.

The Young and the Restless spoilers revealed that Ashley makes a confession. Perhaps she entices Tucker to help Diane with an escape plan.

Daniel unleashes his fury on Summer

The fallout of Summer (Allison Lanier) telling Daniel (Michael Graziadei) that Phyllis (Michelle Stafford) is alive reaches a boiling point. Daniel loses it on Summer for allowing Diane to take the fall for Phyllis’ death, which didn’t happen.

A tearful Summer listens as Daniel berates her for lying to Kyle (Michael Mealor). Daniel lays it on thick, discussing Kyle comforting Summer over the loss of Phyllis, who isn’t really dead.

The toll this secret’s taking on Daniel and Summer is reaching a boiling point. Y&R fans should expect this to blow up in their faces and Phyllis’s before May sweeps come to a close.

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.