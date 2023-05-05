The Young and the Restless spoilers for next week: Malcolm returns, Elena plots, and Chelsea confides in Adam

The Young and the Restless spoilers for next week’s episodes of the hit CBS soap opera tease that big things are going down in Genoa City.

May sweeps are moving full steam ahead with a highly anticipated return and a little revenge.

The fallout of Nate (Sean Dominic) and Victoria’s (Amelia Heinle) sleeping together will be front and center.

Plus, next week, the hit daytime drama will remember and honor Neil Winters (Kristoff St. John), so grab the tissues because it will be a tearjerker.

There’s also movement in the Newman family drama, especially regarding Sally’s (Courtney Hope) pregnancy.

Let’s take a look at what else is going down on Y&R.

Shemar Moore is back as Malcolm Winters

In March, it was revealed that Shemar was going back to his The Young and the Restless roots as Malcolm Winters for a brief appearance. On Monday, May 8, Malcolm pops up at the Neil Winters jazz club to help honor his brother.

Malcolm shares some loving moments with Devon (Bryton James), Lily (Christel Khalil), and Nate. The heartfelt moments with his uncle and mother, Yolanda (Chene’ Lawson), actually leads Devon to make a life-changing decision.

Since the memorial’s all about family, perhaps Devon will pop the question to Abby (Melissa Ordway) or maybe even agree to help Tucker (Trevor St. John) with the jazz festival honoring Neil.

Chelsea and Adam bond

A lot has happened in Adam (Mark Grossman) and Chelsea’s (Melissa Claire Egan) lives, so they have a little catch-up time next week. Y&R spoilers tease that Chelsea opens up to Adam about something.

Odds are Chelsea her confiding in Adam has everything to do with her relationship with Billy (Jason Thompson). After all, they did hit the sheets recently.

Melissa’s pregnant in real life, and speculation has been mounting it will be written into the show. That would mean Chelsea and Adam are expecting children, which would undoubtedly impact Connor (Judah Mackey), who just learned he has a half-brother in Johnny (Paxton Mishkind).

Other Y&R tidbits

Elsewhere in Genoa City, Elena (Brytni Sarpy) is ready for revenge following Nate cheating on her. Elena makes a risky move to get payback as she grows more determined than ever to bring J.T. (Thad Luckinbill) back to town.

Victor (Eric Braeden) digs his heels in regarding Sally and the baby. This adds more tension to his relationship with Adam and Nick (Joshua Morrow). The two brothers may not agree on much, but they agree on protecting Sally from their ruthless father.

Meanwhile, Ashley (Ashley Abbott) makes a confession. The question is to who, and what is it about?

Be sure to tune in daily to find out.

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.