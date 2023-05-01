The Young and the Restless spoilers: Nate and Victoria hit the sheets and Elena demands the truth

The Young and the Restless spoilers tease that May sweeps are coming in hot with a couple of cheaters once again getting busted.

Nate (Sean Dominic) and Victoria (Amelia Heinle) have been dancing around their feelings for each other for months, despite his being in a relationship with Elena (Brytni Sarpy).

Even after Nick (Joshua Morrow) caught them all disheveled following a tryst in her office, things between Victoria and Nate didn’t die down.

In fact, the more Nick pushed Nate and Victoria to break it off, the more she doubled down on making sure she got her man.

This week, their business trip to Los Angeles doesn’t stay business for long, and Nick isn’t the only one onto their romantic fling.

Sign up for our newsletter!

The latest preview video for Y&R teases Victoria and Nate are about to get a reality check.

Victoria and Nate give in to passion

There’s no way that Nate didn’t know what Victoria was up to by inviting him on the business trip alone. It quickly becomes clear Nate’s just fine with that as she talks about making the most of the moment.

Victoria takes the opportunity to flirt, making it clear Nate’s a hard person for her to say no to. That somehow leads them to hit the sheets. In a hotel room, clothes fly as Nate and Victoria give in to their desires.

The Young and the Restless spoilers revealed Nate would be racked with guilt, and now we know why. Little does Nate know his guilt will only worsen before the week ends.

Elena makes a bold move

A previous promo video had Audra (Zuleyka Silver) dropping the bombshell on Elena that Nate lied to her. Audra spills the beans that Victoria went to LA with Nate.

In the new video footage, that scene’s teased again before Elena finally takes a stand. After all, Elena has been questioning what’s up with her man and his boss, especially after watching them at the Masquerade Ball together.

Elena’s fierce side emerges as she catches Victoria and Nate off guard by confronting them on their business trip. An angry Elena’s had enough, so she hops on a plane and puts the cheaters in the hot seat.

Will Nate come clean with Elena? Will Elena fight for her man or kick him to the curb? How will Victoria react to Elena wanting answers?

Those questions and more will be answered this week on the hit CBS soap opera.

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.