The Young and the Restless spoilers: Chance grills a guilty Summer, Audra exposes Nate, and Tucker annoys Jack

The Young and the Restless spoilers tease that May sweeps are kicking off with some bombshells and a little humor too.

Things have slowly been heating up in Genoa City over the past few weeks.

There are several storylines intertwined and reaching new levels as sweeps month begins.

The fallout of Phyllis’ (Michelle Stafford) “death” and her killing Jeremy (James Hyde) will be front and center all month long.

Nate (Sean Dominic) and Victoria’s (Amelia Heinle) fling also explodes as he feels guilty, and his secret’s about to come to light.

Thanks to the latest preview video dropped by CBS, Y&R fans have been given a tease at what’s coming up for both of those hot storylines.

Tucker has fun while Audra drops a bomb

The Young and the Restless spoilers revealed that tension mounts between Ashley (Eileen Davidson) and Jack (Peter Bergman) after she moves Tucker (Trevor St. John) into the Abbott mansion.

It’s Ashley’s way of pushing Jack’s buttons over his relationship with Diane (Susan Walters). The latest promo video reveals Tucker’s thoroughly enjoying his new home.

Tucker rocking a robe and disheveled look, gleefully offers Jack coffee first thing in the morning. Jack doesn’t find the exchange quite as humorous as Tucker does.

Meanwhile, Audra (Zuleyka Silver) stirs the pot when she exposes Nate’s lie to Elena (Brytni Sarpy). At Crimson Lights, Elena learns Nate didn’t go on his business trip alone but with Victoria.

Y&R fans know Audra isn’t doing this out of the goodness of her heart or even for Elena’s sake. Audra wants Nate, and this helps her convince Elena to interview Victoria’s ex J.T. (Thad Luckinbill). The moves killed two birds with one stone for Audra, getting both of Nate’s women out of his life, or so she hopes.

Chance questions Summer

The news that Phyllis is alive and killed Jeremy continues to eat away at Summer (Allison Lanier). This week she tried to clue Daniel (Michael Graziadei) in on what she knows. However, Daniel simply thinks his sister has lost it.

One person doesn’t think Summer’s lost it, though, and that’s Chance (Conner Floyd). In the park, Chance questions if Summer knows more than she’s telling. The detective puts pressure on Summer to come clean with him.

So much juicy entertainment coming up on hit CBS soap opera. Be sure to tune in daily so that not a moment of it is missed. Also, several Y&R fan favorites were nominated for Daytime Emmy Awards this week. Make sure to check that list out here.

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.