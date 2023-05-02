Who is JT on The Young and the Restless?

J. T. Hellstrom has returned to The Young and the Restless after weeks of his name being brought up in conversation.

Audra (Zuleyka Silver) has been mentioning J.T. (Thad Luckinbill) to Elena (Brytni Sarpy), and the character finally appeared onscreen.

No, J.T. isn’t back in Genoa City, nor will he be, but that doesn’t mean his return won’t have an impact.

Y&R viewers know Audra is using J.T. and Elena for her own agenda, which is to get Nate (Sean Dominic) away from Victoria (Amelia Heinle).

Now that Audra has spilled the beans about Nate and Victoria’s L.A. trip to Elena, all Audra needs is J.T. and his story to do some damage.

As J.T. reemerges on the hit CBS soap opera, it’s time for a little refresher on the ladies’ man turned bad guy.

Who is J.T. on The Young and the Restless?

The character was introduced in 1999 with actor Thad Luckinbill playing J.T., a high school friend of Billy (then David Tom). J.T. had a way with women, developing feelings for his and Billy’s friend Brittany (Lauren Woodland).

When Brittany married, J.T. moved on with Mac (Ashley Bashioum), but things went south for them after she got pregnant and didn’t tell him until she miscarried. This prompted J.T. to cheat on Mac with Victoria, ultimately devastating Mac, who left town.

After that, J.T. picked things up again with Colleen (Tammin Sursok), only to cheat on Colleen with her mom. Yes, J.T. wasn’t the most faithful man.

Later, he got together with Victoria and was involved in a who’s the daddy storyline with Victoria and Brad (Don Diamont). Baby Reed was born, and J.T. turned out to be the dad. J.T. and Victoria got married. However, their happiness was short-lived.

A drowning accident caused Colleen’s death, devastating J.T. and forcing him to admit he always loved Colleen. This ended his marriage to Victoria.

Cue pregnant Mac returning to town and them deciding to move to Washington D.C. together with J.T. in 2010.

What happened to J.T.?

J.T. returned to Genoa City alone, and there was something different about him. This time he was much darker, even becoming abusive with Victoria because they, of course, got back together.

Mac came back long enough to tell Victoria that J.T. had been emotionally and physically abusive to her, and that’s why they split.

The angry side of J.T. came out in full force during a heated conversation with Victor (Eric Braeden). J.T. pushed Victor down a flight of steps, nearly killing him and ending his relationship with Victoria again.

Although he pulled out all the stops to win Victoria back, one scary night, J.T. got enraged, leading Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) to hit him in the head with a fire poker. They believed he was dead and covered up Nikki’s crime with a bit of help from Sharon (Sharon Case) and Phyllis (Michelle Stafford).

When someone began terrorizing the women, Billy (now Jason Thompson) and Nick (Joshua Morrow) set up a trap that revealed J.T. was not so dead. J.T. tried to kill them with a gas leak to get even with Sharon, Nikki, Phyllis, and Victoria.

However, he collapsed, and it was discovered he had a brain tumor causing his dark side. J.T. took ownership of all his crimes, including trying to kill Victor, and was sent to prison.

Wowza! J.T. has quite the story, and it’s not over yet. He’s set to spill all to Elena via video chat because he’s not about to return to Genoa City, at least not yet.

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.