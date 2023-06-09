Chloe on The Young and the Restless: Is Elizabeth Hendrickson leaving Y&R?

The Young and the Restless rumor mill has been buzzing that actress Elizabeth Hendrickson is leaving the show.

Elizabeth has played Chloe Mitchell since 2008 on the hit CBS soap opera but exited the role in 2017 for a couple of years.

She returned to Y&R in 2019 after playing Margaux Dawson on General Hospital for a year.

However, Chloe hasn’t had much of a storyline in the past couple of years, taking on the loyal friend role for Chelsea (Melissa Claire Egan) and now Sally (Courtney Hope).

There’s a good reason why Chloe isn’t very present in Genoa City.

Elizabeth has set the record straight on her status at The Young and the Restless, and the news initially confused fans.

Is Elizabeth Hendrickson leaving Y&R as Chloe Mitchell?

Taking to her Instagram Stories, Elizabeth did a Q&A with her followers to keep her entertained while waiting for a flight.

One user wanted to know why the actress wasn’t on that much and commented that Chloe needed a storyline.

The reason is simple. Elizabeth is no longer on contract with the CBS show.

“Very sweet that you miss Chloe. Unfortunately I’m not on contract anymore so they only work me when they write for Chloe. I miss telling stories from Chloe’s point of view. I had a good run tho and love that I still see my friends a few times a month,” she wrote.

Ah man, Elizabeth Hendrickson said she's no longer on contract which is why we've been seeing less and less of Chloe. It's such a shame cuz she really needs a storyline at some point #YR pic.twitter.com/kqKKSJixq4 — 🌙✨ (@defclubmix) June 7, 2023

While this may surprise some Y&R fans, it seems that Elizabeth has been on recurring status with the show for a few years. It explains why Chloe only sporadically shows up.

Elizabeth is in the same boat as Greg Rikaart (Kevin), who now also appears on Days of our Lives as Leo Stark.

The Young and the Restless star Elizabeth Hendrickson teases more Chloe

One of the benefits of not being on contract is an easy workday. Elizabeth recently teased a day at the CBS studios where she began at 7 a.m. and was done by 9:50 a.m.

While she meant it as a fun, easy workday, it means that more Chloe will be coming up on The Young and the Restless. The Instagram post was shared last week, meaning Chloe will hit the CBS airwaves in July, likely having some involvement with Sally.

Elizabeth’s post earned a comment from one of her former General Hospital costars, who had a great idea.

“Let’s work together again❤️,” wrote Maurice Benard.

Another Morgan and Sonny meet-up sounds good, and if Y&R isn’t using Elizabeth, maybe she can pop back into GH.

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.