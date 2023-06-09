Days of our Lives spoilers for next week: Sloan’s baby plan, taking down Megan, Leo butts in, and more

Days of our Lives spoilers for next week’s episodes of the hit Peacock soap opera tease secrets and schemes are the name of the game in Salem.

It’s almost time for July sweeps, which means Days is setting the stage for a must-see month.

Next week marks the first anniversary of Abigail’s (Marci Miller) death.

Days viewers will see Chad (Billy Flynn) visit her grave to reflect on life with and without his beloved Abigail.

While Chad mourns Abigail, Stephanie (Abigail Klein) questions her relationship with Chad to Alex (Robert Scott Wilson) of all people.

That’s not all either, so let’s see what else is happening in Salem.

Getting rid of Megan

The return of Megan (Miranda Wilson) remains at the forefront as more Salemites are ready for her to be gone for good. Harris (Steve Burton) does a 180 and accepts Kate’s (Lauren Koslow) offer to get rid of Megan.

Over with the DiMera clan, Kristen (Stacy Haiduk) and EJ (Daniel Feuerriegel) team up to take down their new sister after he learns what Megan has planned. Even Gabi (Camila Banus) convinces Stefan (Brandon Barash) that a cease-fire with EJ is necessary to ward off Megan and her evil plots.

Meanwhile, Megan moves forward with her takeover plan and finds a new ally in Li (Remington Hoffman). Dimitri (Peter Porte) does his part by meeting with Gwen (Emily O’Brien), where sparks fly, much to his dismay and his mother’s delight.

Unfortunately, things go awry because Leo (Greg Rikaart) decides to insert himself right in the middle of his bestie’s budding new romance. Gwen and Leo’s friendship will be tested like never before.

Baby secrets and schemes explode in Salem

Bonnie (Judi Evans) promised to keep Sarah’s (Linsey Godfrey), but next week she spills all to Justin (Wally Kurth).

When she has a run-in with Xander (Paul Telfer), Bonnie struggles to stay quiet about the baby news. Lucky for Bonnie, Xander isn’t the brightest and doesn’t think anything of her odd behavior.

Speaking of baby news, Sloan shocks Eric (Greg Vaughan) with the suggestion they have a baby. She plans to keep him when the truth about Nicole’s baby daddy comes out.

Sloan isn’t the only one with baby news for Eric. Nicole shares something with him, but his reaction isn’t what she expected at all.

More Salem chaos

Elsewhere in Salem, Maggie (Suzanne Rogers) is stunned to find Xander and Chloe (Nadia Bjorlin) in a compromising position.

Stefan plans a romantic evening with Gabi, while Li feels the need to convince Wendy (Victoria Grace) that he is completely done with Gabi.

All of this plus Belle (Martha Madison) fears for Shawn (Brandon Beemer) after he goes off the rails. The more Belle tries to help, the more Shawn pushes her away, causing their marriage to crumble.

It’s another must-see week of the hit soap opera!

Billy Hayes (Doug) celebrated his 98th birthday this week. See the party thrown for him and messages from his co-stars here.

Days of our Lives airs weekdays on Peacock.