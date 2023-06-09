The Young and the Restless spoilers for next week: Victor to the rescue, Jack’s big play and Summer spirals

The Young and the Restless spoilers for next week’s episodes of the hit CBS soap opera tease so much drama and chaos.

July sweeps are a couple of weeks away, and Y&R is ramping things up ahead of the pivotal month.

Cameron (Linden Ashby) takes his reign of terror to a whole new level that will leave fans talking for weeks.

The fallout of Phyllis (Michelle Stafford) continues to cause a ripple effect in Genoa City, and that’s not changing any time soon.

There’s also plenty of drama surrounding Ashley (Eileen Davidson) and Jack (Peter Bergman) going down too.

Yes, the hit daytime drama is bringing the heat, so let’s see what else is happening in Genoa City next week.

Victor takes charge

The aftermath of Nick’s (Joshua Morrow) arrest brings out ruthless Victor (Eric Braeden). Once Nick is out on bail, he and Victor team up to put Camron back behind bars.

Unfortunately, they are too little too late. Cameron puts the next phase of his plan in motion. Cameron’s next move leaves Sharon (Sharon Case) fearing the worst because Faith (Reylynn Caster) ends up in grave danger.

Summer faces the consequences of her actions

Over with Summer (Allison Lanier), she too will need Victor’s help as news of her part in keeping Phyllis’ secret spreads.

Not only is her marriage to Kyle (Michael Mealor) in shambles, but Summer has her own legal drama that will require Grandpa Victor’s assistance.

Kyle continues to push Summer away, and next week he finds a confidante in Audra (Zuleyka Silver) of all people. Their chat has Audra putting Nate (Sean Dominic) in the rearview and Kyle becoming her next conquest.

Meanwhile, Jack and Diane (Susan Walters) also have words for Summer for what she put them through for Phyllis.

Along with facing off with Summer, Jack makes a big decision that impacts his war with Ashley. The Abbott siblings are battling over business, so Y&R fans can expect his move to have everything to do with Jabot.

More Y&R tidbits

Elsewhere in Genoa City, Nate and Victoria (Amelia Heinle) take their relationship public with a date night on the town.

Sally (Courtney Hope) leans on Adam (Mark Grossman) amid another pregnancy issue since Nick has his own problems with Cameron and his evil ways. The more Nick makes Sharon a priority, the closer Adam and Sally become as a reconciliation appears to be on the horizon.

It’s another don’t-miss week in Genoa City!

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.