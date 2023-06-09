General Hospital spoilers for next week: Decisions are made, relationships are forged, and warnings are given

General Hospital spoilers for next week tease the ABC soap tease that a lot is happening in Port Charles as several storylines are brought to the forefront.

The SEC storyline has the most significant hold on the people of Port Charles, affecting nearly everyone in one way or another.

Relationships are tested, especially when it comes to hookups and coverups.

Meanwhile, there are still some health issues that need to be addressed.

As the storylines begin to pick up for summer, there is still some uncertainty about what will happen surrounding the WGA Writers Strike.

For now, though, let’s look at what’s in store for General Hospital next week.

Jordan, Curtis, and Portia

There is so much happening with this love triangle, and it’s recently breathing new life into a stale situation.

Curtis (Donnell Turner) was caught up in a moment with Jordan (Tanisha Harper) but decided to go back to Portia (Brook Kerr).

As they reconciled, Jordan went on to sleep with Zeke (Gavin Houston), who she didn’t realize was Portia’s brother. Oh, the tangled web weave!

Curtis will celebrate his birthday next week too.

His newfound role as the biological father of Trina (Tabyana Ali) will begin to be molded as the two spend time together.

And when Jordan finds herself on the receiving end of an offer, will she take it?

Next week, Willow (Katelyn MacMullen) will get a much-needed visit from Sasha (Sofia Mattsson). They have been through a lot together, and even though Willow is still in treatment, their friendship is intact.

Things with Molly (Holiday Mia Kriegel) and TJ (Tajh Bellow) are still complicated, and next week on General Hospital, he will seek out advice from Alexis (Nancy Lee Grahn). Their infertility journey will likely take on a life of its own, but it’s unclear if Haley Pullos will return following her DUI arrest after a wrong-way crash at the end of April.

Nina worries, and Gladys panics

Nina (Cynthia Watros) is shaking in her boots now that Ned (Wally Kurth) knows she is the one who called the SEC. However, given he hit his head at the Metro Court, there will likely be an amnesia storyline to accompany that.

Gladys (Bonnie Burroughs) is in a tough spot as she owes Selina (Lydia Look) a lot of money. She will have a conversation with Sonny (Maurice Benard), which may make things worse.

Will Sonny catch on to what Gladys is doing or what Nina did?

Be sure to tune in daily so that not a moment of the drama is missed.

General Hospital airs weekdays on ABC.