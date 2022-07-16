The Young and the Restless spoilers: Victor attacks Ashland, taking down Diane, and Sally’s heartbreak

Victor isn’t done with Ashland just yet on Y&R. Pic credit: CBS

The Young and the Restless spoilers reveal anger, heartbreak, and revenge are the name of the game in Genoa City.

It’s been quite a July sweeps, and the hit CBS soap opera promises more before the month ends.

The show focuses heavily on the Ashland (Robert Newman) and Diane (Susan Walters) drama.

However, each of those storylines has taken an unexpected turn, with the fallout impacting many Genoa City residents.

The Young and the Restless spoilers tease that Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) recruits Ashley (Eileen Davidson) and Phyllis (Michelle Stafford) to help her run Diane out of town.

Thanks to the latest Y&R preview video, another face-off between Ashland and Victor (Eric Braeden) is seen. Plus, Adam (Mark Grossman) reverts to his ruthless ways for a good cause.

Adam and Victor make big moves

Like father like son is the case when both Victor and Adam pull out the big guns to get what they want.

After Ashland lands behind bars for breaking the restraining order against him to spend time with Harrison (Kellen Enriquez), Victor pays his nemesis a visit. The mustache relishes in Ashland’s situation while also giving him a vital threat.

Victor grabs Ashland through the bars as he prepares to get payback for what Ashland did to Victoria (Amelia Heinle). No one messes with Victor’s daughter and gets away with it, which means Victor has a new plan to get rid of the Locke-Ness monster.

Over with Adam, he delivers a cold and calculated speech to Sally (Courtney Hope). Adam rejects Sally by declaring she is holding him back.

The question is, will Sally see right through Adam’s game, or will she believe he’s back to his cold-hearted ways?

Sally looks pretty broken up in the video. However, she’s no pushover, and scheming is her forte, so she may not be as clueless as the footage makes her look.

Diane’s take-down team

When Phyllis, Ashley, and Nikki have a run-in at Crimson Lights, a new bond forms, as does a new plan

Nikki suggests that she, Ashley, and Phyllis pool their collective talents to form an alliance. The taking down Diane team.

It’s an idea that intrigues Ashley, who starts to believe they could pull off running Diane out of town. Phyllis makes it clear Diane needs to be gone forever this time.

As for what their scheme entails, Y&R fans will just have to keep watching to find out.

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.