The Young and the Restless spoilers for next week: Adam shocks Sally, Nikki’s new alliance, and Ashland drama

The Young and the Restless spoilers for next week’s episodes of the hit CBS soap opera tease that July sweeps will give fans some jaw-dropping moments.

It’s more of the same on Y&R as the Ashland (Robert Newman) story winds down, while the Diane (Susan Walters) story takes a turn that fans never saw coming. Those aren’t the only two things going down in Genoa City, though.

Nick (Joshua Morrow) takes charge of a situation, and all signs point to his actions having to do with Noah’s (Rory Gibson) career struggle. Meanwhile, Allie (Kelsey Wang) gets work advice from her grandpa Jack (Peter Bergman).

Over with Lily (Christel Khalil), she once again considers adding to her portfolio as her career thrives, but it could cost her Billy (Jason Thompson). Billy and Chelsea (Melissa Claire Egan) are spending a lot of time together collaborating on their new project, which will cause a rift in his personal life.

In a heartbreaking move, Adam (Mark Grossman) dumps Sally (Courtney Hope) in the most Adam-like manner ever. Adam is cold and calculated to ensure Sally gets the message.

Little does Sally know that Adam is doing all of this for her. The split will give her more of a chance to stay CEO of Newman Media.

Nikki teams up with her former foes

Nothing brings women together like a common enemy, which prompts Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) to form an alliance with two of her foes. The target is, of course, Diane.

Phyllis (Michelle Stafford) and Ashley (Eileen Davidson) join forces with Nikki to run Diane out of Genoa City. The only problem is not all members of the alliance get along.

Will Ashley and Phyllis’ fighting end the new alliance before it starts?

Jack has a lot to say about his sister and two exes joining forces for revenge, especially the impact it will have on Kyle (Michael Mealor).

When she’s not plotting revenge, Phyllis and Jack try to find a way to navigate the rough waters of their new relationship.

Is it time to say goodbye to Ashland?

The Newman family war with Ashland isn’t finished just yet. Ashland has one more trick up his sleeve, thanks to his newfound partnership with Adam.

However, it could be too little late for Ashland, as Victor (Eric Braeden) sets yet another trap for his nemesis. The mustache also has his eye on his son, per usual.

As the men battle, Victoria (Amelia Heinle) makes another big announcement before she gets a shocking visitor that shakes things up. Perhaps another face-off with Ashland is looming.

Word on the street is Robert’s stint as Ashland will soon end. The question is, will Ashland go to prison, or is the hit CBS daytime drama gearing up for a whodunnit mudar mystery?

