2022 Daytime Emmy list of winners: Who took home the soap awards?

John McCook and Mishael Morgan celebrated their big wins at the Daytime Emmys last night. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/carrie-nelson

The 49th Daytime Emmy Awards took place last night at the Pasadena Civic Auditorium in Pasadena, California, with the first in-person ceremony in two years.

It was a star-stubbed event that brought together the best of the best in the daytime industry. Stars of Days of our Lives, The Young and the Restless, General Hospital, The Bold and the Beautiful, and Beyond Salem put their glam on for a fun night full of celebration and love.

Days of our Lives legend John Aniston earned the Lifetime Achievement Award for playing Victor Kiriakis on the hit NBC soap opera for 37 years. John’s long-time costar Suzanne Rogers (Maggie) introduced the award and his daughter, actress Jennifer Aniston. Jennifer praised her father’s distinguished career.

History was made at the Daytime Awards when The Young and the Restless beauty Mishael Morgan became the first Black woman to win lead actress in a drama series. Mishael earned a standing ovation as she took the stage and gave a powerful speech.

General Hospital was the night’s big winner, with the show taking home several awards. There were also three other first-time winners in the soap opera categories.

Let’s take a look at who took home to Daytime Emmy Awards in the soap opera genre for 2022.

Outstanding Drama Series

Beyond Salem

The Bold and the Beautiful

Days of Our Lives

General Hospital – WINNER

The Young and the Restless

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series

Marci Miller (Abigail) – Days of Our Lives

Mishael Morgan (Amanda) – The Young and the Restless – WINNER

Cynthia Watros (Nina) – General Hospital

Laura Wright (Carly) – General Hospital

Arianne Zucker (Nicole) – Days of Our Lives

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series

Peter Bergman (Jack) – The Young and the Restless

Eric Martsolf (Brady) – Days of Our Lives

John McCook (Eric) – The Bold and the Beautiful – WINNER

James Reynolds (Abe) – Days of Our Lives

Jason Thompson (Billy) – The Young and the Restless

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series

Kimberlin Brown (Sheila) – The Bold and the Beautiful

Nancy Lee Grahn (Alexis) – General Hospital

Stacy Haiduk (Kristen/Susan) – Days of Our Lives

Melissa Ordway (Abby) – The Young and the Restless

Kelly Thiebaud (Britt) – General Hospital – WINNER

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series

Bryton James (Devon) – The Young and the Restless

Jeff Kober (Cyrus) – General Hospital – WINNER

Aaron D. Spears (Justin) – The Bold and the Beautiful

James Patrick Stuart (Valentin) – General Hospital

Jordi Vilasuso (Rey) – The Young and the Restless

Outstanding Younger Performer in a Drama Series

Lindsay Arnold (Allie) – Days of Our Lives

Nicholas Chavez (Spencer) – General Hospital – WINNER

Alyvia Alyn Lind (ex-Faith) – The Young and the Restless

William Lipton (Cameron) – General Hospital

Sydney Mikayla (Trina) – General Hospital

Outstanding Guest Performer in a Drama Series

Robert Gossett (Marshall) – General Hospital

Ted King (Jack) – The Bold and the Beautiful – WINNER

Michael Lowry (Dr. Snyder) – Days of Our Lives

Naomi Matsuda (Li ) – The Bold and the Beautiful

Ptosha Storey (Naya) – The Young and the Restless

Nicholas Chavez wins Outstanding Younger Performer in a Drama Series #GH #DaytimeEmmys pic.twitter.com/zbolz2BGe9 — 𝗥𝗜𝗖𝗞𝗬𝗝𝗔𝗬 (@theaveragericky) June 25, 2022

Outstanding Writing Team for a Drama Series

Beyond Salem

Days of Our Lives – WINNER

General Hospital

The Young and the Restless

Outstanding Directing Team for a Drama Series

Beyond Salem

Days of Our Lives

General Hospital – WINNER

The Young and the Restless

To read the complete list of 2022 Daytime Emmy Award winners, click here.

Congrats to all the winners!

Y&R stars Melissa Ordway and Jason Thompson could not attend the Daytime Emmy Awards due to COVID-19. They each shared heartfelt messages to their friends, family, and costars ahead of the event.

What did you think of the 2022 Daytime Emmy Awards?