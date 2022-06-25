2022 Daytime Emmy list of winners: Who took home the soap awards?

The 49th Daytime Emmy Awards took place last night at the Pasadena Civic Auditorium in Pasadena, California, with the first in-person ceremony in two years.
It was a star-stubbed event that brought together the best of the best in the daytime industry. Stars of Days of our Lives, The Young and the Restless, General Hospital, The Bold and the Beautiful, and Beyond Salem put their glam on for a fun night full of celebration and love.
Days of our Lives legend John Aniston earned the Lifetime Achievement Award for playing Victor Kiriakis on the hit NBC soap opera for 37 years. John’s long-time costar Suzanne Rogers (Maggie) introduced the award and his daughter, actress Jennifer Aniston. Jennifer praised her father’s distinguished career.
History was made at the Daytime Awards when The Young and the Restless beauty Mishael Morgan became the first Black woman to win lead actress in a drama series. Mishael earned a standing ovation as she took the stage and gave a powerful speech.
General Hospital was the night’s big winner, with the show taking home several awards. There were also three other first-time winners in the soap opera categories.
Let’s take a look at who took home to Daytime Emmy Awards in the soap opera genre for 2022.
Outstanding Drama Series
Beyond Salem
The Bold and the Beautiful
Days of Our Lives
General Hospital – WINNER
The Young and the Restless
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series
Marci Miller (Abigail) – Days of Our Lives
Mishael Morgan (Amanda) – The Young and the Restless – WINNER
Cynthia Watros (Nina) – General Hospital
Laura Wright (Carly) – General Hospital
Arianne Zucker (Nicole) – Days of Our Lives
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series
Peter Bergman (Jack) – The Young and the Restless
Eric Martsolf (Brady) – Days of Our Lives
John McCook (Eric) – The Bold and the Beautiful – WINNER
James Reynolds (Abe) – Days of Our Lives
Jason Thompson (Billy) – The Young and the Restless
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series
Kimberlin Brown (Sheila) – The Bold and the Beautiful
Nancy Lee Grahn (Alexis) – General Hospital
Stacy Haiduk (Kristen/Susan) – Days of Our Lives
Melissa Ordway (Abby) – The Young and the Restless
Kelly Thiebaud (Britt) – General Hospital – WINNER
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series
Bryton James (Devon) – The Young and the Restless
Jeff Kober (Cyrus) – General Hospital – WINNER
Aaron D. Spears (Justin) – The Bold and the Beautiful
James Patrick Stuart (Valentin) – General Hospital
Jordi Vilasuso (Rey) – The Young and the Restless
Outstanding Younger Performer in a Drama Series
Lindsay Arnold (Allie) – Days of Our Lives
Nicholas Chavez (Spencer) – General Hospital – WINNER
Alyvia Alyn Lind (ex-Faith) – The Young and the Restless
William Lipton (Cameron) – General Hospital
Sydney Mikayla (Trina) – General Hospital
Outstanding Guest Performer in a Drama Series
Robert Gossett (Marshall) – General Hospital
Ted King (Jack) – The Bold and the Beautiful – WINNER
Michael Lowry (Dr. Snyder) – Days of Our Lives
Naomi Matsuda (Li ) – The Bold and the Beautiful
Ptosha Storey (Naya) – The Young and the Restless
Outstanding Writing Team for a Drama Series
Beyond Salem
Days of Our Lives – WINNER
General Hospital
The Young and the Restless
Outstanding Directing Team for a Drama Series
Beyond Salem
Days of Our Lives
General Hospital – WINNER
The Young and the Restless
To read the complete list of 2022 Daytime Emmy Award winners, click here.
Congrats to all the winners!
Y&R stars Melissa Ordway and Jason Thompson could not attend the Daytime Emmy Awards due to COVID-19. They each shared heartfelt messages to their friends, family, and costars ahead of the event.
What did you think of the 2022 Daytime Emmy Awards?