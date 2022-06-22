The Young and the Restless beauty Courtney Hope flaunts killer bikini body for water show

Courtney Hope shows off her killer body. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Admedia

The Young and the Restless beauty Courtney Hope flaunts her killer bikini body for a water show to get fans into a peaceful state of mind.

Courtney is best known for playing spitfire Sally Spectra. The role of was first created on The. Bold and the Beautiful. In 2017, Courtney began playing the troublemaking character. Then in 2020, Sally and Courtney made the move to Y&R, where the fiery redhead has been making waves ever since.

Off-screen, the stunning Courtney has been making waves, too but in a completely different way than her alter ego.

Courtney Hope flaunts her killer bikini body for a water show

In a recent Instagram share, Courtney used her love of water and her smoking hot bod to get candid about finding peace in the ocean with her 166k followers. Three different photos make up the post with Courtney’s long, lean legs, toned arms, and flat tummy on display.

Courtney’s in full-on snorkel gear as she grabs the attention of her fans to discuss a very important subject to her.

“This is where I felt like I was today in my meditation. That peaceful silence of the water around me where all worry washes away. Boundless possibility, being able to see the nuances of life more clearly. I wish I could swim in the ocean like this every day, but until that day comes again I will just close my eyes and drift deep into a trance of connectedness,” she began her lengthy message.

The soap opera actress explained that spending time in the water helps settle Courtney down when things get too intense for her. It doesn’t take long for the water to help clear her mind, leaving her more in control and calm.

“Many of my meditations are standing under a waterfall and having the water flow through every ounce of my being as if I am transparent. I never was a big water person, until I realized this essential need for me. Now every morning, first thing I do is shower. To wash off the energy, and bring me to a neutral place to start my day,” Courtney ended her IG post.

Get our The Young and the Restless newsletter!

The Young and the Restless Courtney is all about mindfulness

Those who follow Courtney on social media know she is all about living a Zen life filled with meditation and mindfulness. Courtney finds a way to incorporate her amazing style into highlighting the things that are important to her.

One Instagram post also showed off Courtney’s bikini body as she expressed her wish that everyone’s lives are filled with many loves but most of all loving yourself.

Another featured Courtney decked out in tight black leather short shorts with a black spaghetti strap crop top and maroon leather jacket while sitting on a swing. She shared a motivational message about being your best self.

Sally Spectra brings the heat on The Young and the Restless, while Courtney Hopes brings the calm in real life. They both look fabulous doing their thing showcasing their very different styles.

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.