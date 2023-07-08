The Young and the Restless spoilers: Tucker’s gift, Adam questions Sharon, and Michael has news

The Young and the Restless spoilers reveal that July sweeps are rolling on the hit CBS soap opera.

It’s been quite a roller coaster ride for the good people of Genoa City on the daytime drama.

The aftermath of Cameron (Linden Ashby) leaving Sharon (Sharon Case) his company gives her a new lease on life, which is a refreshing change for the character.

Ashley (Eileen Davidson) starting her own company to take on Jabot is also a nice change of pace for the show.

Those two hot topics are teased in the latest Y&R preview video.

Let’s see what else is going down in Genoa City on upcoming episodes of the soap opera.

Tucker has a secret weapon

This week, Ashley and Tucker (Trevor St. John) were thrilled to announce their new cosmetics company. They relished in causing Jack (Peter Bergman) to freak out, especially after his actions with Diane (Susan Walters).

Tucker uses this happy moment with Ashley to further cement their relationship. In the video footage, he presents Ashley with a gift at Society.

It’s not just any old gift. Tucker refers to the present as a “secret weapon” that doubles as a wedding gift.

Although Ashley looks intrigued, she also knows to be leery regarding Tucker and his presents.

Big moves and big news take over Genoa City

The Young and the Restless spoilers teased that Sharon seeks out Adam (Mark Grossman) for a chat. Well, Sharon wants to do more than talk with Adam. She wants to partner up with him, business-wise, of course.

Adam’s thrown off by her request. The Newman heir questions why she feels this is a good idea, and we wonder the same thing.

Could Sharon’s idea have come from Victor (Eric Braeden), who gives Sharon some business advice?

Michael (Christian LeBlanc) meets with Summer (Allison Lanier) and Daniel (Michael Graziadei) to discuss Phyllis (Michelle Stafford). The lawyer has been searching for a way to help Phyllis return from the dead and stay out of jail.

With a smirk, Michael shares the good news that Phyllis might be ready for her big comeback to town. The information is supposed to be good, but the looks on Daniel and Summer’s faces are definitely shock, fear, and concern for what’s coming next.

Be sure to tune in daily so that not a moment of the juicy entertainment on the hit daytime drama is missed.

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.