The Young and the Restless spoilers for next week: Ashley gloats, Victor helps Sharon and Phyllis’ setback

The Young and the Restless spoilers for next week’s episodes of the hit CBS soap opera tease that things are a changing in Genoa City.

July sweeps have begun, which means so much juicy entertainment for Y&R fans to look forward to all month.

Phyllis’ (Michelle Stafford) quest to return from the dead without facing any consequences for her actions picks up steam again next week.

The fallout of Ashley (Eileen Davidson) starting her own cosmetic company will be front and center too.

There’s another return next week when Vail Bloom steps back into the role of Heather Stevens on Friday, July 14.

Sign up for our newsletter!

That’s not all either, as family legacies are honored by some and tested by others.

The aftermath of Ashley’s big news

After shocking Jack (Peter Bergman) with the announcement of her new company, Ashley and Tucker (Trevor St. John) relish in their win. Tucker, though, pushes things a bit too far with Ashley, who wants to keep her boundaries in place.

Jack blames Tucker for Ashley starting her own company. Ashlye’s next move makes it clear she’s calling the shots.

That doesn’t stop Jack from vowing to expose Tucker’s lying ways. Jack gets a little help from his old pal Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) digging up dirt on Tucker.

However, neither Ashley nor Jack knows that Tucker has his own agenda. Next week Tucker gains some leverage that helps his overall master plan. A secret that Tucker uses to his advantage.

Sharon and Phyllis make their next moves

Now that Sharon (Sharon Case) knows what she wants to do with Cameron’s (Linden Ashby) company, she takes the next step to make it happen.

Sharon seeks out Victor (Eric Braeden) for some business advice. She also has a chat with Adam (Mark Grossman) regarding her new venture.

Meanwhile, Phyllis runs into a snag regarding her return plans. Phyllis once again turns to Summer (Allison Lanier), placing her daughter in another tough position.

Michael (Christian LeBlanc) meets with Phyllis and Summer and Daniel (Michael Graziadei) to go over what happens next. This leads a conflicted Daniel to a heart-to-heart talk with Lily (Christel Khalil).

Before the week is over, Christine (Lauralee Bell) lands a big win. All bets are on this victory having everything to do with Phyllis and the latest snag in her plan.

Other Genoa City news

Elsewhere in Genoa City, Devon (Bryton James) honors his family’s legacy as he, Abby (Melissa Ordway), and Dominic (Rainn and River Ware) move into the Chancellor mansion.

Chelsea (Melissa Claire Egan) starts a new chapter in her life after accepting Summer’s job offer. Plus, Sally (Courtney Hope) reexamines her feelings for Adam.

Who’s ready for another exciting week of the hit CBS daytime drama?

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.