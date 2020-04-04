The Young and the Restless spoilers: Theo and Kyle face consequences for fighting and Nikki demands the truth from Victor

The Young and the Restless spoilers for upcoming episodes of the CBS daytime drama tease family fighting is out of control. Members of both the Abbott and Newman families are at each other’s throats, causing people to declare enough is enough.

Victor (Eric Braeden) and Adam (Mark Grossman) are not the only two men at odds. Theo (Tyler Johnson) and Kyle (Michael Mealor) are fighting so severely that Jack (Peter Bergman) has to intervene.

It is not a happy time for many Genoa City residents, which means a lot of juicy drama for viewers.

Jack has it out with Theo and Kyle

Jack has had it with Kyle and Theo’s fighting. There is no love lost between the two cousins, but Jack doesn’t care. He wants them to man up and end all the drama.

Theo and Kyle can’t be in the same room without getting into a fight. Whether it is at work or in public, the fighting is at an all-time high. Jack decides it is time for Kyle and Theo to face the consequences of their actions. The preview video for the daytime drama leaves fans guessing as to what Jack means.

However, fans know an angry Jack is never a good thing. His son and nephew are about to find out what happens when Jack is pushed to the limit.

Nikki searches for answers

Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) learns from Victoria (Amelia Heinle) that Adam is blackmailing Victor. Alarm bells sound for the Newman matriarch when it is revealed Victor has given into Adam’s demands.

Adam thinks he won the war. He is pleased to inform Chelsea (Melissa Claire Egan) that Victor didn’t have a hand to play and he folded. They relish in their victory, but the couple shouldn’t bust out the champagne too soon.

Victor never gives in to anyone. His actions immediately cause Nikki to demand what her husband his hiding. Will he come clean with his wife or keep her in the dark?

Either Victor has some master plan in motion to take down Adam, or the Kansas secret has more to do with Hope (Signy Coleman) than Victor. It is kind of a toss-up as to what Victor’s true intentions are by caving to Adam. If Hope was the one who committed a crime, not Victor, he would do anything to keep that from his son. However, there is also a good chance Victor is playing Adam too.

It is going to be another drama-filled week of the hit CBS soap opera. Make sure to tune in daily, so not a moment of the excitement is missed.

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.