The Young and the Restless spoilers for next week: The Newman men battle, romance blooms, and plans are executed

The Young and the Restless spoilers for next week’s episodes of the CBS soap opera tease more of the same.

Tensions mount among the men of the Newman family, one lady takes a chance on romance, and several plans are hatched. It is going to be a week of little surprises, just more battle lines being drawn in Genoa City.

More Newman family drama

There is always some sort of drama going down in the Newman family, especially among the men. This time around, it is all about Adam (Mark Grossman) blackmailing Victor (Eric Braeden). The business mogul is not going to budge when it comes to giving into his son’s demands.

Victor takes matters into his own hands to protect his family. There is more to the Kansas story than Adam and Alyssa (María DiDomenico) have uncovered. Adam thinks he has the upper hand, but Victor has kept this secret buried for years. He is not going to let his son expose something Victor has worked so hard to keep quiet.

Nick (Joshua Morrow) and Adam are once again at odds. There is no love lost between these two brothers, and they have a tense exchange that only makes things worse. Will Victor come clean with Nick regarding Adam’s latest move against the family?

Sharon’s family (Sharon Case) rallies around her after she learns her tumor hasn’t shrunk with chemotherapy. Nick, Rey (Jordi Vilasuso), Mariah (Camryn Grimes), and Faith (Alyvia Alyn Lind) witness Sharon break down over her cancer battle.

Plans, romance, and good advice

Phyllis (Michelle Stafford) is still determined to ruin Abby (Melissa Ordway) and her new business. She wins the battle, too, when Phyllis’ plan to halt Abby’s latest project is executed flawlessly. Oh yes, the gloves for off for these two women.

Like her mother, Summer (Hunter King) also sets a plan in motion. She is not happy her parents have reunited. Summer already has Kyle (Michael Mealor), and now it appears she has shifted all her focus to her mom and dad. Could the next move she makes be an attempt to ruin Phyllis and Nick’s latest chance at romance?

Amanda (Mishael Morgan) has set her sights on Nate (Sean Dominic). The two have bonded recently through helping Jared (Michael Maclane) since he lost his grandfather. Amanda finally insists they go on a date. Nate happily agrees and plans a romantic evening for the two of them.

Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) issues some advice to all the members of her family. She wants peace. However, with Victor, Nick, and Adam at odds, her words may fall on deaf ears. Even Victoria (Amelia Heinle), who is set on getting revenge for what happened to her, won’t listen to her mother.

Traci (Beth Maitland) dishes out some much-needed advice to Lily (Christel Khalil). Life back in Geno City is not going as smoothly as Lily hoped, especially working with Billy (Jason Thompson). Traci is there to lend an ear and some perils of wisdom.

It is going to be another entertaining week on the hit CBS daytime drama, and fans will not want to miss a single second.

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.