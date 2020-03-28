The Young and the Restless spoilers: Phyllis gives Nick an ultimatum and Victor plays coy

The Young and the Restless spoilers for upcoming episodes of the CBS show tease things heat up for one potential couple and a father plays coy with his prodigal son.

After weeks of will they or won’t they, Nick (Joshua Morrow) and Phyllis (Michelle Stafford) finally decide whether to reunite or not. Adam (Mark Grossman) confronts his father about the deep dark Kansas secret, but Victor (Eric Braeden) plays coy with his son.

It’s getting hot in here

Phyllis and Nick have been heating things up for a little while now. The former couple is having trouble deciding whether to give romance another shot or stay friends. There is just one problem, Nick and Phyllis can’t seem to stop getting physical with each other.

Every time they are close to making a decision, things go awry. Phyllis finally gives Nick an ultimatum. They either speed things up or shut them down altogether. Enough is enough for Phyllis. Its time for Nick to commit or quit.

Several Genoa City residents will be all too happy to give Nick their opinion on whether or not he should reunite with Phyllis. Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) is one of the first to express her thoughts. Nick gets an earful from his mother, who is less than thrilled that he is thinking of giving Phyllis another chance.

At the end of the day, Nick is the only one who can choose whether or not to get involved with Phyliss again. It is time for him to man up and decide because Phyllis is over merely hooking up.

Adam and Victor showdown

Adam confronts Victor regarding his involvement with AJ’s death, even presenting his father with proof of Victor’s guilt. The conversation does not go smoothly. Victor is not about to admit his guilt to Adam of all people, even if Victor is guilty.

Victor plays coy with his son, even disregarding the proof. Adam attempts to blackmail Victor with the evidence he has by threatening to send his father to prison. The problem is Adam is showing all of his cards, something Victor will easily use to his advantage.

There is more to the Kansas secret than Adam has uncovered. Alyssa’s (María DiDomenico) research is only the tip of the iceberg. One thing is for sure, though, Victor does not take too kindly to being blackmailed and his family being threatened. The war between Adam and Victor escalates, but it is not going to end the way either man hopes.

Things are certainly heating up on the CBS daytime drama with sexual tension and blackmail. Be sure to tune in daily to see how it all unfolds.

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.